A stylish-looking woman has celebrated her 40th birthday by buying a new luxurious 4x4 Mercedes-Benz

In the brief TikTok video, you can see the journey of the lady entering the dealership and slowly slipping out in her sleek ride

South Africans rallied around the woman's momentous occasion and share how they feel inspired by her

A stunning woman celebrated her 40th birthday by buying a brand-new Mercedes SUV. Images: Mrs B Zee/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A woman recently celebrated her 40th birthday by buying a sporty, sleek, bright red new 4x4 Mercedes-Benz and shared the video on TikTok.

The lavish-looking lady, Mrs Biyela, can be seen elegantly waltzing into the pristine-looking dealership in and silky black dress, wearing red heels in the TikTok video.

Once inside, she is greeted by a stand with a paper that says:

"Congratulations Mrs Biyela, welcome to the ROLA family."

In the next frame, you can see the stylish woman eagerly signing the papers for her new car. Mrs Biyela then leans on the car, taking in the blissful moment of joy. The black tarp covering the Merc is removed to reveal a glossy, bright red SUV that matches her shoes.

The accomplished woman then gets into her fancy vehicle and slowly peels out of the dealership in her sleek new whip.

The reaction to this video has been nothing but positive, with people feeling inspired to reach their own dreams:

Mamngwevu said:

"I'm here to send love to all women doing it for themselves congrats cc!"

Mbaalii commented:

"Seeing a woman drive this car makes me happy because it's my dream car."

Shazy Makubo mentioned:

"40th? Wooow you just gave me hope! Congratulations mama!"

my name? carly. said:

"OMG CONGRATULATIONS, TO MORE WINSSS!"

Nobesuthu remarked:

"Nami 40 ngiyalapho inspire us wena sis."

user713952810874 commented:

"Indizamshini ngempela."

Source: Briefly News