Young Lady Shows Off the Car She Had 3 Years Ago vs Now
by  Sean Parker
  • A young lady shared how she levelled up from a Geely GX2 to a Mercedes-Benz ML in three years
  • Laylaa Trevor posted her achievement on social media, and several of her followers congratulated her on securing the new whip
  • The Mercedes-Benz ML SUV is a big step up from a Geely GX2, which is powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine with 62kW and 81Nm

It's incredible what can happen in three years; at least, that's the case for a young lady who posted a tweet about her new whip.

car switch
From Chinese to German, a young lady bought a Mercedes-Benz SUV. Image: Twitter
Source: Twitter

@laylaatrevor shared a post on social media comparing her old Geely GX2 whip to her new Mercedes-Benz ML and captioned the tweet:

"Me 3 years ago vs me now"

The little Geely GX2 is powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine with 62kW and 81Nm. The ML is a four-wheel-drive SUV that uses an automatic transmission and is available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

Some of her followers sent positive messages; we've listed several of them below:

@Tristands_ said:

"Congratulations."

@LaurahMeki said:

Yesss gyel!!!

@ndum_98 said:

"See what you did there"

@dushan_munsami said:

"Love this."

@MarkLouw9 said:

"Trust the process."

