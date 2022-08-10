Asavela Mngqithi took to her social media accounts to share beautiful photos of her newly completed luxurious mansion

The actress thanked her husband's efforts and her own unwavering strength in the caption for seeing the project through to completion

Despite their surprise, fans flooded the post with congratulations to Mngqithi and her husband for the huge accomplishment

Asavela Mngqithi and her husband, Mr. Mqokiyana, are now proud owners of a luxurious mansion.

Former ‘Isibaya’ actress Asavela Mngqithi has posted stunning images of her massive house, which left many Mzansi peeps stunned. Image: @asavela_m

Source: Instagram

Taking to her social media accounts, the actress posted gorgeous pictures of her new house. Along with the photos, Asavela wrote a brief caption thanking her husband and patting herself on the back for finally finishing her dream home. Asa had this to say about the house where she will spend the rest of her life with her bae:

“Sengingasho kugcwale ngithi saze sawakha umuzi wethu. Sisebenzile myen wam [I can proudly tell the world that we’ve now built ourselves a home, We did a good job husband]."

On Twitter, Asavela shared the following beautiful pics:

In her comments section, the former Isibaya actress's followers appeared surprised to learn she had been building a massive house all this time. However, Asa operates in this manner; even in April, she dropped a bombshell. According to TshisaLIVE, the talented actress revealed she got married and posted pictures from her traditional wedding in the Eastern Cape.

Asavela's fans congratulate her on this accomplishment

@MelusiShongwe said:

"This is beautiful and compliments to the architect and engineers. Congratulations and usebenzele Ntokazi."

@Azandamashenge wrote:

"Words ran out of my mouth , Beauty is an Understatement ❤️"

@SuperXolani commented:

"Congratulations I see you even got an elevator "

@gilded_sa shared:

"Black excellence !!! Your happiness is my happiness. Wishing you many more blessing to come."

@khabonina_q replied

"ROYALTY DESERVES NOTHING LESS ! This is incredible sisi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Rapper Nadia Nakai shares first pics of her new luxurious home, Mzansi celebs in awe: “This is major”

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai has taken to her timeline to share the first pic of her new crib. The rapper bought her home earlier this week.

The stunning hip-hop artist has been dropping bangers consistently and gigging around the country and the continent. She has been loyal to the hip-hop community and the game has finally paid her back.

Taking to Instagram, the 40 Bars hitmaker showed off her new mansion. She shared a pic of herself posing outside the posh house. She revealed that she bought the house with her hip-hop money.

Source: Briefly News