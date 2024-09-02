Lerato Kgtanyango was spotted heading to ZCC with her father recently on social media

A video of the star going to church to attend the first post-covid ZCC conference in Moria

Many netizens reacted to the star's video, and others criticised her for having makeup on

Lerato Kganyago attended church at Moria recently. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The South African radio personality Lerato Kganyago has made headlines once again on social media regarding recent videos of herself in her church attire.

Lerato Kganyago attends 1st ZCC post-covid conference in Moria

Lerato Kganyago has been the talk of the town for quite some time now on social media, and recently, the star trended after videos of herself heading to ZCC church circulated on Twitter (X).

Earlier, the news and gossip page MDNews shared clips of Kganyago heading with her dad to the first ZCC post-COVID conference in Moria this past weekend, September 1, 2024.

The videos were captioned:

"Lerato Kganyago en route to Moria for the ZCC's first post-Covid conference."

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to Lerato Kganyago's videos

Shortly after the clips were shared on social media, many netizens criticised the star's appearance, as some said it was against the church's rules. See some of the comments below:

@_Teegan__ questioned:

"They allow make up at ZCC Kanti?"

@Renegade100 said:

"Doesn’t the church frown upon so much make up. They are so strict there hle."

@Somi_Nduna wrote:

"She’s the 5th ZCC member, I’ve come across that doesn’t wear the star on their clothing."

@bad_option88 complimented Kganyago:

"Akasemhle her uniform suits her."

@Pinkylee_cooper commented:

"Last time I checked Moria didn’t allow makeup, bo Lerato ke di VVIP."

@yeyeye_gugu responded:

"I didn’t know you could wear makeup when you go to church."

