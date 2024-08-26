The radio personality Lerato Kganyago shined on the Sowetan Magazine's cover August edition

The Metro FM host shared the picture of the magazine cover on her Instagram page

Many fans and followers of the star flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Lerato Kganyago stunned on a magazine cover. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The South African radio personality Lerato Kganyago made headlines on social media as she graced a magazine as their cover girl.

Lerato Kganyago shines on Sowetan Magazine cover

The Miss SA 2024 judge, Lerato Kganyago, looked ravishing on the Sowetan Magazine cover for their August edition.

The Metro FM host posted about being the cover girl for the magazine on her Instagram page and captioned the first post:

"Introducing SMag’s third annual Women of the Year issue, which honour SA’s most powerful and influential women shaping our world.The six great women handpicked to anchor this edition are TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago (entertainment). The first of three covers stars Kganyago as our Woman of the Year in Entertainment, in celebration with Chateau Del Rei. Greatness can’t be rushed and dreams come with no expiration date, of this Kganyago is living proof.Now in her 40s, the radio and TV personality has hit her career strides."

See the post below:

The second post was captioned:

"Women Of The Year!!! Cover Girls @sowetan.s.mag @mpruedie."

See the pictures below:

Fans compliment Lerato Kganyago

Many netizens complimented the star. See some of the comments below:

Amanda Du Pont complimented:

"Congratulations, so well deserved."

Khutso Theledi wrote:

" Congratulations beautiful."

maleh_music said:

"Yesss gal, beautiful."

thabomaholela commented:

"My girl keeps winning."

londeka_b mentioned:

"Congratulations hun…also that dress."

nonhlanhlamonicamalatji responded:

"Soo Gorgeous Mother and congrats....please plug us with the dress."

Who is Lerato Kganyago?

Lerato Kganyago, born on July 22, 1982, in Soweto, South Africa, is a renowned model, actress, businesswoman, socialite and TV presenter.

Lerato Kganyago began her primary education at Ipolokeng Primary School and continued at Boksburg High School. After graduating high school, she attended Damelin College, earning a diploma in travel and tourism and public relations.

