2 Arrested in Cape Town After Video of Them Assaulting Petrol Attendant Goes Viral, SA Furious
- The South African Police Service in the Western Cape arrested two men for assaulting a petrol attendant
- The incident happened on 1 March 2025 in Wellington, Cape Town, and a video of the incident went viral
- South Africans condemned the incident, and Briefly News spoke to UNISA's chair of the School of Criminal Justice, Dr Tinyiko Ngoveni, about crime in South Africa
WELLINGTON, CAPE TOWN — The South African Police arrested two suspects for assaulting a petrol attendant in Wellington, Cape Town, on 1 March 2025. The incident was captured on CCTV footage.
What happened in Wellington, Cape Town?
Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted the video on his X account @Abramjee. The short video shows the incident unfold. The two men begin assaulting the petrol attendant as he tries to assist them. Watch the X video here.
Disclaimer: The video shows scenes of violence.
Briefly News speaks to UNISA crime expert
Dr Tinyiko Ngoveni, the University of South Africa's chair of the School of Criminal Justice, spoke to Briefly News about crime in the country. This was after the South African Police Service released the crime statistics for the October to December 2024 quarter. The statistics revealed a slight drop in crime. However, violent crimes are still high in the country.
"Looking at the number of crimes committed snd theslight decrease, I don't thinkthat this much being done, or to say we are winning (against crime), but (I am not) overruling the energy both police, CPF (Community Policing Forum) members and other stakeholders discharged to deal with crime," he said.
"The various operations by police and multi-disciplinary approach, including the involvement of members of the community through CPFs play a critical role in fighting crime and must be emphasized."
Recent criminal activity recorded on camera
- The world's first openly-gay Imam, Muhsin Hendricks, was shot nd killed in a brutal murder in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, and the incident was captured on CCTV
- Armed men stormed the Tellos restaurant in Sebokeng in Emfuleni in February, and a video of the robbery went viral on social media
- Gunmen entered a tavern on 7 March and robbed it, and a clip of the incident went viral
South Africans condemn incident
Netizens commenting on Abramjee's tweet slammed the incident.
Maphiri said:
"Joburg petrol attendants will never allow their colleague to be beaten like that. All hell was going to break loose."
Anver A. said:
"Lock them up and throw the key away."
Sergeant Major said:
"It looks like they were arguing over some windscreen issue, but if they didn't want him to wash their windshield, they should have said so. Beating him like that was unnecessary."
Billy Makhosi said:
"They need to be locked up for a good five years or so."
Alutacontinua said:
"We should not let criminals do as they please. Let the else enforcement deal with them decisively."
Motorist films robbery outside estate
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a viral video showed a robbery that happened outside of a residential estate in Fourways, Johannesburg. Motorists recorded the incident.
The incident happened outside of Fourways Garden, and the video shows a group of men robbing a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. South Africans were stunned by the brazen act.
