A South African woman celebrated her dual-citizenship milestone at the US offices. Image: @hlengy78

A South African woman living in the United States has shared the moment she officially became a naturalised American citizen. The video was posted by @hlengy78 on 19 November 2025, where she revealed that she had completed the full naturalisation process and now holds dual citizenship. In the clip, she included photos and short recordings from her ceremony, showing the moment she took her oath, signed her papers and stood inside the US offices during the final steps of the process. She explained that this was the conclusion of a long personal journey she had committed to, and she expressed how meaningful it felt to earn this milestone.

User @hlengy78 also added more context, showing viewers everything from the preparation stages to the parts of the ceremony that were not always shown online. She captured the atmosphere inside the building, the flags on display and the organised setup of the naturalisation room. She also shared how important this achievement is to her, especially because she still strongly identifies as South African and is proud to now represent both countries. Her caption reflected her joy over becoming a dual citizen and reaching a goal she had been working towards for a long time.

Dual-citizenship journey inspires viewers

The post gained strong traction shortly after going up. Many South Africans abroad and those considering a move to the US related to the excitement and the formality of the ceremony. The TikTok clip circulated quickly across the platform, with people engaging in the comments and reacting to the transformation from an ordinary day to a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Mzansi viewers appreciated that she took them through the full experience, not just showing the final celebration.

As the video spread, people shared positive reactions and expressed how proud they were of her. Some said the journey reminded them of friends and relatives who had gone through the same process, while others admired her commitment to keeping her South African identity close even while embracing her new chapter. The overall tone of the comments was warm, supportive and filled with encouragement.

A screenshot from the video highlighted her citizenship journey, showing details of the naturalisation process. Image: @hlengy78

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Bukhosi Mabaso said:

“Congratulations. 😍”

Nolitha added:

“Congratulations, sis. 🥰”

MolebogengLuvhengo wrote:

“Congratulations. 🎉 Mommy.”

Nomalungelo_ka_Ncube shared:

“Congratulations, Sisi! ❤️”

EmeraldGlamz shared:

“Congratulations, dear.”

Makhosi_Nkazi commented:

“I'm a proud big sis and mostly proud of you, the hard work you put in your life. 💯❤️”

Check out the TikTok video below:

