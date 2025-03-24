A South African female doctor shared her shocking marital dilemma in a viral video after her Nigerian husband refused to divorce her until he obtains South African citizenship

The woman's story was reposted by content creator @PamiTee, revealing how the husband explicitly admitted he "hasn't gained anything from the marriage" without citizenship

Social media users had mixed reactions with some blaming the woman for "selling out" the country while others offered practical advice on how she can proceed with divorce

One woman shared a clip showing how a South African doctor can't get divorced. Images: @celiwecece.ndaba.3

A South African woman has found herself trapped in a marriage after her foreign husband refused to divorce until he secures citizenship benefits.

Content creator @PamiTee shared a disturbing video originally posted by a South African female doctor, Dr. Celiwe Dada, who is struggling to end her marriage to a Nigerian husband. In the clip, the woman explains her husband's shocking response when she requested a divorce:

"He said that our divorce can't happen because it's too soon for a divorce because then he hadn't gotten anything from the marriage."

When she asked him to clarify, he bluntly stated:

"He can't get the divorce because he doesn't have SA citizenship. So, apparently, he hasn't gained anything from the marriage, so I would have to sign for his citizenship first."

This isn't the first time Dr. Dada has shared her marital struggles. Briefly News previously reported on her financial nightmare after her unemployed husband convinced her to purchase a R1.2 million Mercedes GLB that left her struggling with monthly instalments of R23,000. She also revealed that the incident occurred after she had experienced gender-based violence from him and that she's raising three children while dealing with these challenges.

Understanding citizenship requirements

South African citizenship can be obtained through several pathways including birth, descent, and naturalization. For foreign nationals married to South African citizens, the path to citizenship typically requires first obtaining permanent residency.

According to South African citizenship laws, a married person must have resided in South Africa for not less than two years immediately preceding their application date and after the date of their marriage to a South African citizen. Additionally, applicants must be of good character and meet other requirements before citizenship can be granted.

One woman shared a clip showing how a doctor is unable to divorce her Nigerian husband because he wants to obtain his citizenship through their marriage first. Images: @pami.tee

Social media weighs in

The video sparked outrage and heated debate among viewers, with comments ranging from blame to advice:

@Tokollo Hennie Lebea accused:

"You sold out our country cheap."

@Clifford Majola showed little sympathy:

"So you want our mercy? You were bragging that he was the best now you know that we exist, tsek go back to him and go to Nigeria."

@Poultar Mangena offered practical advice:

"You don't ask for a divorce. You just file for divorce and serve him with a summons. Just ignore his demands for citizenship..."

@Sipho Mazibuko expressed concern about potential children:

"Manje, if you divorce him, how are you going to send kids to Nigeria? Ayi, our sisters."

@Dumisani Maseko took a different view:

"Rule number one as a man never listen to a woman after a break up... They always want to be seen as a victim. No matter which woman, a man is always wrong... She will use anything to win."

@Hlubi Ndondo shared a personal experience:

"He will not get it Dali, divorce him, citizenship takes a long time. My ex-husband had to start from scratch after we divorced. I remember him and the 3rd wife calling me, asking if I refused his citizenship. I told him, hun, I am not home affairs. He passed with nothing."

@Tshepo Moroe commented:

"The lesson here is that being educated doesn't mean intelligence at all."

