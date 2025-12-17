A young Zulu man shared that he took his Coloured girlfriend from Cape Town to his family home

The couple travelled by long-distance bus to KwaZulu-Natal, where the man introduced his girlfriend to his family

The pair's love for each other was obvious when they exchanged sweet messages in the comment section

A Zulu man showed his girlfriend his family homestead. Images: @stieffman

Source: TikTok

AA Zulu man shared that he took his Cape Coloured girlfriend to his homestead in KwaZulu-Natal, where he introduced her to his culture and family in the province's rural area. The man was pleasantly surprised to see how quickly the love of his life adapted to the new environment.

Using the TikTok handle @stieffman, he shared their journey, noting that his girlfriend was nervous, as she had never left Cape Town before. Once they arrived after travelling by long-distance bus, @stieffman shared that, on the same night, she told him how much she loved the people and the area. This made him smile.

He concluded the post by saying:

"We took proof for her family to show them how she feels about the place. Story to be continued soon."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The boyfriend shared photographic memories of their trip to KwaZulu-Natal. Images: @stieffman

Source: TikTok

The young woman saw the post and wrote to her beloved:

"Baby, you are a blessing to me. I will always love, support, and respect you because you have never disappointed me in my life, and you have a very loving family. I can't wait to be Mrs Mnyandu, the wife of a Zulu man with some respect. May God keep you forever, baby, because you changed my life since the day we met. Love you so much."

A portion of the young Zulu man's response read:

"The only thing I can say, baby, is let's build what we always wanted to and keep on focusing on us as always."

Take a look at the TikTok post on @stieffman's account below:

3 Other stories about family homesteads

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were stunned to see a mansion in rural KwaZulu-Natal.

reported that South Africans were stunned to see a mansion in rural KwaZulu-Natal. A family ulaulated as lobola cows arrived at their homestead. People were divided to see how delighted the relatives were.

A man revealed that he had 17 wives and 84 children. Members of his large family were seen sitting in the family's compound.

Source: Briefly News