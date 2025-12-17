A man posted a TikTok video telling people that he was going to extremes to make sure he would see his daughter for the festive season

The man shared a post of his journey that he was taking due to financial difficulties in an effort to see his child

A local South African e-hailing taxi service helped him after seeing the arduous journey the doting dad was pursuing for his daughter

A father of one documented his effort to spend December with his daughter. The man took to the streets to make sure that he would be able to see his child.

The video of the man received a lot of attention from people who were touched by his mission. The man received hundreds of comments and one local company helped him in a major way.

A man on TikTok, @nicholas.ndamulel posted that he began his journey to Kimberly from Limpopo to see his daughter for Christmas. When he arrived in Joburg, he was forced to start walking after a stranger who offered him help and ended up scamming him. The man said that he no longer had any luggage and his an ID was also missing but he was still working to Kimberly.

On Day 2, his luck changed as a transport company helped him. Teksi Ride helped the doting dad in need writing:

"🥰 we love loving dad's and one mzansi. Tsamaya le rona, hamba nathi. We will get you to Kimberly and your daughter will have a great Christmas 🎄"

The man made it to Kimberly and showed the gift he bought for his daughter. Many were touched by the wholesome update

South Africa reacts to man walking to see daughter

People were amazed that the man was determined to see his daughter so much that he would walk hundreds of kilometers. The video by @nicholas.ndamulel left many touched by his persistence. Watch the video of the man below:

Nompumelelo said:

Like I said fathers like you are few and yiu will see your daughter and you will have a great Christmas with her,God bless you and will keep on putting you in prayers."

rorisang_112 wrote:

"Well done Teksiride, what a way to make your mark. I hope this puts you on the map because you deserve the publicity."

Nonye_SA gushed:

"Tell them I love them and god bless them."

Macoomalo🎈🎈 was pleased:

"Please update. I pray 2026 comes with blessing. Hope someone sees your story and gives you a chance. Keep praying. All in God's time."

Sfiso With Awesome Gaming said:

"They are promoting this 😂🔥 it's a stunt.

Nicholas Ndamulelo N · Creator denied the speculation:

"You dont know what they did, all the rides app in SA where just commenting jokes, but teski ride help me, an am showing appreciation to the Humanity they show. This are the people we should be supporting honestly."

