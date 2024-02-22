A South African woman shared a TikTok video of her truck driver father going above and beyond

He parked his vehicle on the N3 highway and crossed overgrown land to deliver her cash

Netizens were touched by the video, praising the father's dedication and encouraging the daughter to make him proud

A daughter shared a video of her trucker father stopping at the busy N3 highway to hand-deliver her money. Image: @_khubs

Source: TikTok

A young woman had many Mzansi netizens feeling emotional after showing the great lengths her father went to give her some money.

Dad at stops at N3 for cash drop-off

A father's love is sadly, not something that many South African youngsters get to experience. But luckily for @_khubs, she is one of the few that do.

A video shared on TikTok by @_khubs shows how her truck driver father parked the heavy-duty work vehicle on the side of the N3 to bring her money.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The man can be seen going through an overgrown grassland as he tries to make his way to his daughter who was on the other side of the fence.

"This is love❤️," the daughter captioned the post.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi touched by father's gesture

Many netizens reacted to the video with heartwarming comments, praising the father for being present and intentional. Others also encouraged @_khubs to ensure she makes her father proud.

T-Man 1979 commented:

"This post is about loving fathers...they are present even when they are away."

Chief .. wrote:

"Nami Nkosazana uBaba wangithanda kwaze kwasekugcineni, kodwa kusho ukuthi uyamhlonipha nawe, niphile nje njalo."

Lee Khumalo responded:

"Uke nje umphoxe uBaba. Ngizokufaka imvubu. Ngydlala ."

ka Nodungandaba commented:

"Ngyakubongela mtami ngikhumbuza babami fika zosibheka ngo gandaganda yooh lethi uniforms ethu."

AndileShenge said:

"Ngavele ngakhumbul owam ubaba."

Sunshine☀️ responded:

"Kanti thina why siba nezibozi zobaba."

sthembisoluthuli7 commented:

"Uyakuthanda uyinhlo kazi wena uyokwenza yini okuhle kuyena kusele kuwe manje."

Tiktokker elated as dad fetches her from res

Briefly News previously reported that a young Mzansi student took to social media to share the joy of her father buying a new car.

In a TikTok video, @boityboits shared a short vlog of herself moving out of her res room and the excitement of having her father fetch her in his newly bought car.

In the post, @boityboits shared that for the past four years, she had witnessed other students being fetched by their parents while she had to use public transport to get back home for the holidays.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News