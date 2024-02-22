An entertaining video of a schoolgirl and her teacher has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage, taken in the classroom, shows the child teaching her teacher how to do a particular dance

The teacher was left speechless by the child's skills, leaving many netizens amused in the comments section

A schoolgirl impressed netizens with her skills while leaving the teacher speechless. Image:@b_theange

A video of a young schoolgirl teaching her educator how to do a trendy dance move has taken Mzansi TikTok by storm.

Girl shows teacher how to dance

The footage shared by the educator @b_theangel shows the adorable girl dressed in her uniform as she demonstrates a fun dance routine involving side-by-side movements with her arms in the air before the camera.

The defeated educator wrote:

"Ayy give up❤️"

SA shows dancing schoolgirl love

Judging by the comments, many netizens were impressed by the child's dance moves as they showered her with love and adoring comments. Others also complimented how cute she was.

B. J SOPS❤️ said:

"She never disappoints. Do hade boss."

Anele Cele responded:

"Ekhaya Umncenge uze umuphe imali ukuze enze loqhaqhazela womdanso labantwana bathanda nini othisha."

Amanda.brownsugar said:

"Umuntu usehlulwa ubundle of joy."

Criminal commented:

"And wena mamakhe ngeke ukwazi uyenza lanto."

bello masemola responded:

"Ayi wasyishaya cocomelon. Khuphuka lapho."

Nonhlanhla Lwandile commented:

"Yoh seaihlulwa izngane."

Futhies.S responded:

"Lengane iyenza kanjan lomdanso ulikhuni kanje."

hlerh mbutooma said:

"Uhlula abaningi."

Anele Zwane replied:

"Akumuhle nangu umntwana❤️"

simmyngidi746 replied:

"Can she make a long video, she ate."

Thabisa commented:

"Can we have a full video doing the dance ❤️"

White girl tries amapiano dance

In another story, Briefly News reported that one girl from Gauteng took to her TikTok account to give an Amapiano dance challenge a try.

In the video she uploaded, @sammlister gave it her best. She is in her room rocking comfy clothes to dance in - black trousers and a white crop-top. One could tell that she didn't just hop onto the song and dance; she practised.

The TikTokker took time to learn the dance routine; however, it was a bit low on energy when it came to delivery. It was not like the dances that Amapiano enthusiasts mostly deliver.

