A man shared how facing rejection and mockery over his job became a turning point that motivated him to change his life through education

With strong support from his mother, he returned to school, overcame setbacks and built a new career in the education field

His journey of resilience and gratitude resonated with many South Africans, sparking praise and inspiration across social media

A man’s powerful story of resilience and determination has inspired many online after he shared how being mocked for his job as a wire cutter pushed him to completely turn his life around.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, the man who goes by the TikTok handle @mulwelimesh opened up about a painful chapter in his life, revealing that a woman once rejected him because of his work as a wire fixer.

The rejection, he said, deeply hurt him and made him question his self-worth at the time. However, he explained that the job was never something to be ashamed of, as he took it on to help support and take care of his mother.

"I did this because I wanted to take care of my mom," he said.

@mulwelimesh's motivation was rooted in love and responsibility rather than status. After the rejection and the mockery he faced, @mulwelimesh made a life-changing decision to return to school. He chose to repeat Grade 11, determined to improve his circumstances and build a better future.

Throughout this challenging period, his mother stood firmly by his side, offering both financial assistance and academic encouragement.

Her support became the driving force behind his determination to succeed. With perseverance and hard work, he pushed through the obstacles and completed his studies, eventually entering the education sector.

Today, the TikTok user @mulwelimesh proudly identifies himself as a pedagogical practitioner, a role he says was inspired entirely by his mother’s sacrifices and belief in him. He credited her unwavering support for helping him transform his life and prove that difficult beginnings do not define one’s future.

His story touched many social media users, who praised his courage, humility and dedication to self-improvement. Many said his journey was a reminder that success does not come overnight and that setbacks are often part of the process.

Sharing a message of hope, @mulwelimesh encouraged others who may be struggling not to give up.

"Don’t stop if you are having hard times. That is part of the journey."

The heartfelt story has since gained massive traction online since it was published by the young pedagogical practitioner @mulwelimesh on 30 October 2025 on TikTok.

SA applauds the man for his success

The online community of South Africa took to the comments section to congratulate the young man, while some expressed their thoughts, saying:

Sibongumusa-Mahanuki said:

"I don't blame her for rejecting you; she wanted something different for herself, and that's ok. However, I am glad you pushed until you made it."

Livhuwaningwana stated:

"Well done, Mulweli."

Orifha444 wrote:

"Brotherhood is proud of you, man!"

Joysile1 replied:

"To girls who are inspiring men to go to school 🔥💐."

Lbt commented:

"I'm inspired by my brother 🙏."

Phathu simply said:

"I’m proud of you, stranger🫡."

