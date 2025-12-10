Eben Etzebeth has come out to explain what happened during the Springboks vs Wales clash that led to his suspension

The South African rugby star was sent off the game after being found guilty of eye-gouging Welsh player Alex Mann

The incident led to him being banned for 12 matches, and his reaction to the situation gathered mixed opinions from fans on social media

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth has shared his own side of the story regarding the eye-gouge incident during South Africa's win over Wales in Cardiff, which earned him a lengthy ban.

Eben Etzbeth is shown the red card by Referee Luc Ramos during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Photo: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

The 34-year-old was banned for 12 matches after being found guilty by the World Rugby disciplinary committee for the unfortunate incident that occurred between him and Welsh rugby star Alex Mann.

The Sharks lock was seen in footage of the match that showed him sticking his finger in the eye of Mann and was sent off by the referee and subsequently banned for his action. The suspension will not affect his obligations with the Springboks, but he will keep him out of action for the Sharks until the end of March next year.

Etzebeth reacts to eye-gouge incident

Etzebeth took to all his official social media pages to explain the details of the incident that led to his suspension on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

In his post on Facebook, the Springboks star shared videos of the incident while apologising for his actions, accepting that he made a mistake and expressing his desire to willingly serve the ban placed on him, claiming he deserves it.

The Sharks star further claimed that it was his first red card, but he was not pleased to have let the fans and his teammates down, despite his actions not being intentional.

The post on social media sparked mixed reactions from rugby fans and the player's followers.

Eben Etzebeth clashes with Alex Mann, leading to him being shown a red card during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Photo: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Simon Gregory said:

"We still love you and stand by you;) mistakes happen- we are all human and not perfect 🙌."

Lauren Terras shared:

"Takes a big man ( and you happen to be one of the biggest and nicest I’ve ever met) to write something like this. Now move on and enjoy a special time with your family. We can’t wait to see you back in action x."

Tamsyn Lee Brown wrote:

"You have had a stellar record for one of the scariest men on the field. You always hold back, and I will always stand up for you, because you have proven time and time again that you can control yourself in the uncontrollable! Never doubted you for a second, and he was in your eye first anyway. I am sorry anyone ever doubted you! We love you, EE!!"

Ryan Ramage implied:

"Held your nerve well until they pushed you to the limit."

Mshengu Rod reacted:

"Self-defence.. You were provoked, soldier, and as an enforcer, you had to respond. Enjoy your well-deserved 12-week break."

Enrico Botha commented:

This is long forgotten. Have a good rest and come back stronger and more ready than ever before. Most players would have acted way worse than you did…. OH, and I am sure the Wales no7 peed his pants."

James Harmse added:

"Still an absolute legend of the game! One many people look up to, it takes a lot of courage to put a message like this together! A lot of provocation caused Eben's actions, which all of the media and the Northern hemisphere seem to be missing! Have a good break and can't wait to see you back."

