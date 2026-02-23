A sparkling detail in a recent US getaway has set tongues wagging about a possible milestone in the Springboks captain’s love life

Social media detectives believe they have uncovered a subtle clue that could signal wedding bells for the rugby star and his partner

The online chatter has reignited comparisons with the Bok skipper’s highly publicised past romance, adding fuel to an already buzzing rumour mill

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has once again found himself trending, this time over speculation that he may have popped the question to his new partner, Rachel John.

The pair are currently enjoying a mini break in the United States, and while neither has confirmed anything, eagle-eyed followers believe they have spotted what looks like an engagement ring on Rachel’s finger.

The buzz began after Rachel shared TikTok clips from her trip, which included a stop at the NBA All-Star festivities in Los Angeles before heading to New York City. Although Siya was reportedly with her, she kept him out of her posts, opting instead to share solo snippets of her travels.

New York engagement speculation grips fans

The speculation reached another level when the couple visited the Empire State Building. Social media users quickly zoomed in on a small diamond ring visible on Rachel’s left hand.

“She has a ring on her engagement finger,” one follower wrote. Others echoed the observation, with some even urging her to document everything “from the engagement to the wedding.”

So far, neither Siya nor Rachel has addressed the rumours publicly. If a proposal did happen in New York, it would carry a poetic touch. In 2015, Siya famously proposed to his former wife during a helicopter ride near Table Mountain, despite his fear of heights. At the time, he shared the joyful moment on Instagram with the simple caption: “She said yess!”

Comparisons to Siya Kolisi’s past relationship resurface

As often happens in high-profile relationships, comparisons have followed closely behind. Earlier this year, Siya drew criticism after visiting Victoria Falls with Rachel John, a destination he had previously chosen for his honeymoon. Now, fans have also noted similarities in travel patterns between the two Rachels.

In 2023, Siya’s former wife attended the screening of the Rise documentary in New York during the Tribeca Film Festival and later shared photos taken at the Empire State Building. While some see coincidence, others are reading deeper into the parallel timelines. For now, the engagement rumours remain just that ,rumours. But as long as there’s a ring in sight and silence from the couple, social media will continue to do what it does best: speculate.

