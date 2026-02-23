Matthew Lani's story went viral in South Africa, and it has spread to a wider audience

A man posted a TikTok video discussing Matthew Lani's clashes with the law for an international audience

South Africans caught wind of Matthew Lani's story being spread all over the world

Matthew Lani's past being accused of posing as a fake medical doctor by South Africa's Department of Education resurfaced. This time, the coverage was from beyond to South Africa's borders.

Matthew Lani reacted to American content about himself in a TikTok video. Image: @realraywilliam / @matthew._lani

Source: TikTok

A video shared about Matthew Lani's complicated history made rounds all over TikTok. The clip reposted on 20 February 2026, revisiting the media personality's scandal, garnered attention from outside the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a TikTok post, an American, Ray William's, video covering Matthew Lani's case was reposted by an imitation account. The true crime content creator retold the story of how Matthew ended up in trouble with authorities after being outed as an alleged fake doctor. He recounted the story from Matthew's childhood days, his rise on social media as a doctor and his ultimate downfall. Watch the video below:

Matthew Lani dicusses American's video

Many people in South Africa commented on the American video giving updates about Matthew Lani. Most felt that Matthew would love getting attention abroad. The TikTokker reacted to the video about himself, believing it was a recent video, saying he could not believe the report about him was coming after three years. Watch Matthew's video below:

Matthew Lani always wore a stethoscope when he claimed to be a doctor on TikTok. Image: Cottonbro / Pexels

Source: UGC

Shayameisie was stunned by the international coverage:

"As a South African, I was wondering when this story is gonna make it to Ray Williams 🤣🤣Congrats, Dr Matthew, you have really made yourself famous 🤣😭"

Noex05 added:

"Bathong Dr Matt made it to Ray Williams😫"

I Am 🧘UThando💫 was in awe:

"Haybo 🤣 I never thought I'd see a South African on your stories."

according to sgqeh was worried about South Africa's reputation:

"So we are trending in America because of a fake doctor 🤣we made it Mzansi... nikhona kodwa 😆"

Dube said:

"Now I should believe every story he tells since he is telling the story I fully know 😂"

Siv imagined Matthew would love the video:

"😂 He can't believe he has made it here, we won't hear the end of it from him😂"

Noex05 exclaimed:

"Bathong Dr Matt made it to Ray Williams😫."

thuldladla joked about the storytime:

"Hayibo, we made it to 'UNTIILLLLLL' 🤣🤣🤣 Matewu Matewu 😭"

Tsakani highlighted Matthew's journey after the doctor scandal:

"Now he's suing the court, he's going to buy a halal and an ice cream machine. He was also working somewhere and now his a dermatologist."

Matthew Lani’s claims he'll have Dr Nandipha interview

Briefly News previously reported that social media is buzzing with the latest drama from none other than Matthew Lani, who’s notorious for his questionable credentials.

On 18 December, he took to his TikTok account @lifeofdrmatthew to announce his alleged upcoming show, Beyond the Headlines.

He claims he’ll be interviewing Dr Nandipha Magudumana who is jailed on charges that include aiding and abetting a convicted criminal (Thabo Bester).

Source: Briefly News