Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Matthew Lani's 'Doctor' Scandal Gets International Attention After 3 Years on TikTok
People

Matthew Lani's 'Doctor' Scandal Gets International Attention After 3 Years on TikTok

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • Matthew Lani's story went viral in South Africa, and it has spread to a wider audience
  • A man posted a TikTok video discussing Matthew Lani's clashes with the law for an international audience
  • South Africans caught wind of Matthew Lani's story being spread all over the world

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Matthew Lani's past being accused of posing as a fake medical doctor by South Africa's Department of Education resurfaced. This time, the coverage was from beyond to South Africa's borders.

Matthew Lani reacts to American content about himself in TikTok video
Matthew Lani reacted to American content about himself in a TikTok video. Image: @realraywilliam / @matthew._lani
Source: TikTok

A video shared about Matthew Lani's complicated history made rounds all over TikTok. The clip reposted on 20 February 2026, revisiting the media personality's scandal, garnered attention from outside the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a TikTok post, an American, Ray William's, video covering Matthew Lani's case was reposted by an imitation account. The true crime content creator retold the story of how Matthew ended up in trouble with authorities after being outed as an alleged fake doctor. He recounted the story from Matthew's childhood days, his rise on social media as a doctor and his ultimate downfall. Watch the video below:

Read also

"Making a financial commitment": Woolworths' R699 cheesecake stuns South Africans

Matthew Lani dicusses American's video

Many people in South Africa commented on the American video giving updates about Matthew Lani. Most felt that Matthew would love getting attention abroad. The TikTokker reacted to the video about himself, believing it was a recent video, saying he could not believe the report about him was coming after three years. Watch Matthew's video below:

Matthew Lani routinely wore a stethoscope when he claimed to be a doctor
Matthew Lani always wore a stethoscope when he claimed to be a doctor on TikTok. Image: Cottonbro / Pexels
Source: UGC

Shayameisie was stunned by the international coverage:

"As a South African, I was wondering when this story is gonna make it to Ray Williams 🤣🤣Congrats, Dr Matthew, you have really made yourself famous 🤣😭"

Noex05 added:

"Bathong Dr Matt made it to Ray Williams😫"

I Am 🧘UThando💫 was in awe:

"Haybo 🤣 I never thought I'd see a South African on your stories."

according to sgqeh was worried about South Africa's reputation:

"So we are trending in America because of a fake doctor 🤣we made it Mzansi... nikhona kodwa 😆"

Read also

"MAGAs from South Africa": African American woman exposes Afrikaner refugees' alleged bad attitude

Dube said:

"Now I should believe every story he tells since he is telling the story I fully know 😂"

Siv imagined Matthew would love the video:

"😂 He can't believe he has made it here, we won't hear the end of it from him😂"

Noex05 exclaimed:

"Bathong Dr Matt made it to Ray Williams😫."

thuldladla joked about the storytime:

"Hayibo, we made it to 'UNTIILLLLLL' 🤣🤣🤣 Matewu Matewu 😭"

Tsakani highlighted Matthew's journey after the doctor scandal:

"Now he's suing the court, he's going to buy a halal and an ice cream machine. He was also working somewhere and now his a dermatologist."

Matthew Lani’s claims he'll have Dr Nandipha interview

Briefly News previously reported that social media is buzzing with the latest drama from none other than Matthew Lani, who’s notorious for his questionable credentials.

On 18 December, he took to his TikTok account @lifeofdrmatthew to announce his alleged upcoming show, Beyond the Headlines.

Read also

"Calculated moves": Dancing maths teacher entertains South Africa

He claims he’ll be interviewing Dr Nandipha Magudumana who is jailed on charges that include aiding and abetting a convicted criminal (Thabo Bester).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Cat stevens Thomas mlambo Derek lipps Madelyn cline Marlene kamakawiwoole