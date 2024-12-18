Matthew Lani who was exposed for lying about being a medical doctor knows how to keep tounges wagging

Recently he announced on social media that he is going to interview the disgraced Dr Nandipha Magudumana

South Africans are sceptical and said that based on his lying track record they found it hard to believe

Matthew Lani claims he's going to interview Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Image: @lifeofdrmatthew/TikTok and Frikkie Kapp/Getty

Source: UGC

Social media is buzzing with the latest drama from none other than Matthew Lani, who’s notorious for his questionable credentials.

Exclusive interview in the works

On 18 December, he took to his TikTok account @lifeofdrmatthew to announce his alleged upcoming show, Beyond the Headlines.

He claims he’ll be interviewing Dr Nandipha Magudumana who is jailed on charges that include aiding and abetting a convicted criminal (Thabo Bester).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I'm so excited! In a couple of days, we are going to be shooting our very first episode of Beyond the Headlines, which is a show that I will be hosting. I can confirm that we are going to be having an exclusive interview. We're going to be interviewing the one and only Dr Nandipha in jail."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers weigh in

Netizens in the comments section are debating whether Matthew is genuinely breaking new ground or simply lying for clout.

See some reactions below:

@BlossomingFromZero said:

"I'll believe it when I see it! 😅"

@Reo asked:

"You're interviewing who? 😳😭😮‍💨"

@Nic04recs commented:

"Lol, we all know that show will only air in your imagination."

@robbez stated:

"LOL, and the lies continue. But this guy wenna. 🤣🤣🤣"

@penelope89212 wrote:

"We will believe it when we see it! Gape wena you don't deserve our trust at all."

@Louise typed:

"Not the eye's and the tongue sound."

@GraceMwanza suggested:

"Let that Dr title go Matthew you're just Matthew. 💀"

@lesego_sly joked:

"Latoya’s lies!"

3 More stories about Matthew Lani

Bogus Dr. Matthew Lani may soon face criminal charges as authorities move to hold him accountable for his fraudulent activities.

Metro FM reportedly denied claims that they warned Faith Mangope about interviewing the fraudulent Matthew Lani.

Matthew Lani shared that he is living in a shelter and relies on a R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News