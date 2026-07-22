FIFA granted automatic qualification to all six host nations of the 2030 World Cup, a historic first for the tournament

All six national teams will not need to compete in qualifying campaigns to secure their spots like other countries would

The 2030 edition spans three continents and marks the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, with South American hosts staging opening matches

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Six nations have already secured their places at the FIFA World Cup 2030, months before qualifying campaigns for the tournament have even begun.

Rodri lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

FIFA confirmed that all six host nations will receive automatic qualification, exempting them from the competitive regional qualifying rounds that every other country must navigate. The six nations granted this status are Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

South Africa participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but their journey ended in the Round of 32 after losing to Canada. Hugo Broos made history in the competition, with Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon also being ranked among the best in their position.

A tournament spread across 3 continents

The 2030 edition will be the most geographically expansive World Cup in history. Spain, Portugal and Morocco will serve as the principal hosts, staging the bulk of the competition across Europe and Africa.

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will each host one opening match in South America, a decision tied directly to the tournament's centenary theme.

The inaugural World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930, with Uruguay defeating Argentina in the final. Paraguay's inclusion as a co-host recognises its status as the home of CONMEBOL, the oldest continental football confederation in the world.

FIFA cited the historical significance of South America's role in the sport as the basis for awarding the three nations both hosting duties and automatic entry despite their limited match allocations.

To address the logistical challenge of intercontinental travel, FIFA confirmed that teams participating in the South American opening fixtures will be given additional rest days before resuming their campaigns in Europe and Africa.

Double the automatic qualifiers compared to 2026

The 2030 tournament will feature twice the number of automatic qualifiers seen at the 2026 edition, which was hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Those three nations earned automatic entry as joint hosts, a standard arrangement under FIFA rules. The 2030 centenary celebrations have prompted FIFA to extend the same privilege to all six nations involved, regardless of how limited some of their hosting roles may be.

Notably, defending champions Spain will not retain their place in 2030 based on their title alone. Their guaranteed entry is tied exclusively to their status as a host nation, with no provision for champions to qualify automatically.

Every other nation, across all six FIFA confederations, will be required to qualify through the standard regional competition process.

Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Orlando Pirates forward was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic.

Source: Briefly News