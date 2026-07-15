Jayden Adams will be remembered at two memorial services in Stellenbosch as South Africa prepares to honour the late football star

One service is reserved for invited guests, while another will give supporters the chance to pay their final respects

The football community is preparing to celebrate the life of the Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

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Jayden Adams' memorial service details have now been announced. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The memorial service arrangements for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams have been confirmed, with Stellenbosch set to host two services on Thursday, 16 July 2026. The programme includes a private gathering for invited guests and a public memorial, giving supporters an opportunity to honour the late footballer.

Jayden Adams memorial service programme

According to FARPost, the first service will take place from 09h00 to 12h00 at Stellenbosch Town Hall and will be private, by invitation only.

A second memorial service will begin at 17h00 at the same venue. Unlike the morning gathering, the evening service will be open to the public, allowing members of the football community and supporters to pay their respects.

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Public invited to pay final respects to Bafana Bafana star

The announcement comes as tributes continue to pour in following Adams' death on 11 July 2026. The memorial programme provides an opportunity for family, friends, former teammates, football officials and supporters to come together to celebrate the life of the 25-year-old midfielder before his final farewell.

Stellenbosch Town Hall is expected to be the focal point of the football community on Thursday as South Africans gather to remember one of the country's brightest football talents.

The memorial notice confirms the following arrangements:

Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Thursday, 16 July 2026 Private service: 09h00–12h00 (by invitation only)

09h00–12h00 (by invitation only) Public service: 17h00

17h00 Venue: Stellenbosch Town Hall

Jayden Adams' memorial service details have been announced for Stellenbosch Town Hall on 16 July 2026.

Source: Twitter

The public memorial gives supporters who admired Adams throughout his career the opportunity to join the football fraternity in paying tribute to his life.

Jayden Adams funeral date revealed

Briefly News previously reported that the funeral date for Jayden Adams has been revealed as South Africa continues to mourn the Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder. The announcement came as tributes continued to pour in from teammates, football figures and supporters following his death on 11 July 2026.

His funeral is expected to bring together loved ones, teammates and the wider football community as they celebrate the life of one of South Africa's brightest football talents.

Source: Briefly News