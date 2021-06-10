- A video of a man plying a busy road with a flying hoverboard confidently has stunned social media users

- In the incredible video, the man flew in reverse and unbothered by oncoming vehicles as he transports himself

- Some Nigerians have expressed the desire for it to be used in the country, while others expressed fear about it

A video of a man transporting himself via a flying hoverboard on a busy road has sent social media into a frenzy.

In the incredible video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the fearless man rides in reverse, unfazed by commuters.

The unidentified man showed great mastery of the fine tech device as he controls it. The trip seemed to have been taken in the night.

People clamour for a flying hoverboard in Nigeria

The video sent chills down the spine of some viewers but it was interesting to behold for others.

Some Nigerians opined that if introduced in Nigeria, it would help reduce traffic jam. Many others expressed safety concern about the technology. There were those who passed funny remarks about it.

@domingo_loso stated:

"If person use this one for naija, people go dey shout, no be juju be that."

30bgnurse said:

"Until witches and wizards will start controlling it with one invisible remote from the village then you will prefer the nepa poles."

@vjooffficial reacted:

"Once people start buying it now, them go begin get traffic."

Nigerian man builds and flies own aeroplane

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young Igbo man had built an aeroplane and flown it.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, the innovator added that he woke up one day and just wanted to build something new.

The young man said despite the fact that people think building an aeroplane is hard, he considers it an easy task.

According to him, before setting out to work on the gadget, he went online to make findings on the materials needed. The man said the only thing he had to buy was the remote control, adding that the whole building process took him a month.

