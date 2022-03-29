Another Polo driver had Mzansi shaking their heads at a ridiculously risky road move that has gone viral

Facebook page SA Long-distance Truckers shared dashcam footage that could have turned out horribly wrong if the Polo driver hadn't taken to the grass

People shared their thoughts in the comment section of the clip and it is clear to see that Polo drivers are not liked

If you live in Mzansi, then you know Polo drivers are among the worst of the lot. A fearless driver took on a Polo who was trying to overtake a truck and showed them who was boss.

When you are on an open straight road, there is no excuse for making a risky overtake as you can see what is coming at you. However, there will always be that one person, and the likely hood of it being a Polo driver, is high.

Facebook page SA Long-distance Truckers shared dashcam footage showing a Polo trying to overtake a truck on a long open road while another car was clearly approaching swiftly in the other lane.

In the clip, you see the Polo taking a chance and coming short as the other car did not back down. The Polo driver had no choice but to pull off the road to save themself.

Social media users shake their heads at the stupidity of the Polo driver

While Polo drivers are the bane of most South African drivers’ existence, this move was just pure stupidity.

People took to the comment section of the clip questioning whether this person bought their licence, or if they simply had a death wish? Take a look at some of the heated comments:

Hans Hartmann said:

“When you buy your licence, there is no book that comes with it to explain the meaning of the white line.”

Mo Lee Fee said:

“The driver's discretion failed to judge the situation correctly. VWs are very wild and dangerous to other road users.”

Omunye Mdlalose said:

“Very foolish. There were prompts advising against overtaking. If he passed his learner's licence, he would have known that he was not supposed to overtake. The arrows are placed there for those who are planning to overtake and those who are already in the other lane to return to the correct one.”

Castello Mabitsela said:

“Very dangerous, what if it was not possible to get off the road, like there was a barrier or something”

