For one poor family, there is nothing surprising or incredible about living in a flooded house

The less-fortunate family grew used to living in a flooded apartment as they lacked the financial means to move elsewhere

A video capturing their water-logged interior where they have stayed for about 5 years has left many heartbroken

Imagine getting used to living in a place that is always flooded that it has become part of you? This is the sad case of a Nigerian family.

The unidentified family has been residing in a house filled with water for about 5 years as they are poor.

A philanthropist who called at the family's home was overwhelmed with emotions and promised to help them relocate.

The kind personality gave the kids' father wads of cash after making them stand in their water-logged apartment to show netizens how delicate their situation is.

A video showing the pitiable state of their apartment's interior was reshared on Facebook by Plan-B TV and melted hearts.

Briefly News couldn't ascertain the location as of the time of making this report.

Mzansi react

Ngozi Charles said:

"This has happened to me once, when I was leaving at Gwagwalada in Abuja, it was a terrible experience. I was a walking corps then. Government came, took our names and promised to help us, but up till today, we didn't see anything. Only God saved me from the problem."

Obi Great said:

"So so touching.how I wish dis so called rich men could limit d numbers of unnecessary luxury budget and Chanel some effort to some of dis homeless family.so Heart broken.imagine d cold and mosquito..may God help those kids in particular. Amen."

Kadara Lateefat Ogunfowoke Olayinka said:

"Almighty Allah the most Gracious, the most merciful av mercies on us, U path away where we thought there is no way, we seek for ur favor to provide for these children. Ur blessings is all they needed."

Rabee Mohammed said:

"Hmm the people dat put them to this are been celebrated giving chieftaincy title here and there someone must have embezzle the money met for the drainage of dat community or one big man build his mansion to block the drainage. May Allah ease their affair madam may Allah meet u at point of need & replenish ur purse in folds."

