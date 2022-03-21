A mother's love for her special needs child has been rewarded after she earlier spoke out about her commitment towards him

People who saw how bad the family were living contributed the sum of $50,000 (R700 000) for them, which was used to change their lives

A part of the money got the family's home rebuilt and furnished and was also used to establish a business

A family with a special needs child has got a reason to smile after a kind stranger shared their story. The desperate household had been struggling to make ends meet.

A man known as Murphslife earlier interviewed the family and the mother of the home cried as she explained she could not abandon her child because he is disabled and could die of hunger.

Help came for them

The special needs child's brother also spoke about how he always sits beside him and takes good care of him.

Shortly after their video was posted, the interviewer was able to use his social media popularity to gather the sum of $50,000 (R700 000).

Volunteers came together and built the family a new home. Part of the money was also used to get a truck and farm produce for the family to sell and make money.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

kadventurewithme said:

"I love that your focus is on sustainability not just one or the other but ensuring these families can sustain this life into the future for all of them."

speakingofpearls84 said:

"The faith of this family is so inspiring. They praise God in the midst of uncertainty. What a lesson to all of us. Blessings to them and peace be over their family in Jesus name."

aei.vanben said:

"I cannot stop crying. You all are amazing!!!!!!! That family is amazing!"

rosannarzapata said:

"Waooo that child will be a great men when he grows up, thank you for all you do."

vtz711 said:

"Keep up the great work...I'm not a rich man but I donate what I can to your cause.. I rather watch your videos than a big budget movie ...your videos make me happy."

kathleeeenperez said:

"Yall know how to use social media the right way! This is so beautiful!!!"

