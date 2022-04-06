South African car sales in the luxury car sector saw a total of 174 units sold in the month of March as Porsche increased their sales compared to February by a small margin

The uptick in sales saw an increase of just below 3% across the luxury sector including brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bentley

Across the entire industry sales in March 2022 came in at 50 607 units, the highest monthly sales total since the pre-pandemic October 2019

Luxury car sales in South Africa were largely

There was good news to take from the new car sales and vehicle export data in March 2022. New vehicle sales in South Africa for March 2022 were recorded at 50 607 units, the highest monthly sales total since October 2019.

Porsche and Ferrari were the top-selling luxury car brands in South Africa for March 2022. Image: NetCarshow

In comparison to the sales figures for March 2021, the total vehicles reflected an increase of 7 184 units, or 16,5%, from the 43 423 vehicles sold in March 2021, Naamsa reports.

According to In4Ride editor Thami Masemola Porsche increased their sales by three units, Ferrari posted a positive month of 11 sales for an increase of five models while Lamborghini stood firm at six units sold in February and again in March.

Here are the best-selling luxury cars in Mzansi for March 2022:

Porsche - 157

Porsche improved on its sales figures in February 2022. Image: NetCarshow

Scuderia SA (Ferrari) - 11

Ferrari's sales in March stood steady for the brand. Image: NetCarshow

Lamborghini - 6

The Italian luxury carmaker is making good strides in South Africa. Image: NetCarshow

Bentley - 1

Bentley didn't have a great sales month in March. Image: Newspress

