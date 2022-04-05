Suzuki set a new all-time record in March 2022 when it sold 3 347 units in Mzansi and carried on from its previous solid sales months

The Japanese carmaker flogged over 30 000 vehicles in the last financial year as many buyers look at value for money offerings in the industry

It was the dealers who did the best work in March selling close in on 3 000 units and the 80th dealer was opened in the month too

Suzuki Auto South Africa joined the industry in celebrating a return to pre-Covid sales levels in March.

The company recorded a new domestic sales record of 3 347 units for an almost 10% share of the passenger vehicle market and a top five position among South Africa’s best-selling brands.

Suzuki sold close to 3 400 vehicles in March 2022, setting another sales record in Mzansi. Image: MotorPress

The industry business council, Naamsa, reported on Friday that the industry sold a combined 50 607 units in March, MotorPress reports. That makes it the best sales month for the entire industry since October 2019 and the start of the pandemic.

While most popular vehicle brands had a good sales month in March, Suzuki outperformed most with a new overall sales record, a new dealer sales record and a new record for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Naamsa reported that Suzuki sold 3 347 vehicles and exported a further 17 for a new all-time record of 3 364 units. This is the brand’s fifth time in a mere seven months that it managed to sell more than 3 000 units, IOL reports.

In March, Suzuki South Africa welcomed its 80th dealer, and together the network sold 2933 units. Image: MotorPress

The dealer network set its own record. In the month of March, Suzuki welcomed its 80th dealer, and together the network sold 2 933 units. This is a new all-time record and is within touching distance of the 3 000-unit mark.

With its strong performance in March, Suzuki has firmly established itself as one of South Africa’s most popular vehicle brands. Indeed, the company ended its financial year with total sales of 31 048 units, a new record and a full 69% better than in the previous reporting period.

Says Brendon Carpenter, brand marketing manager of Suzuki Auto:

“The industry is acutely aware of the economic pressures that the average South African motorist is facing. Fuel prices keep rising, food and housing inflation are growing, and many people are still trying to recover from the economic impact of the last two years.

Suzuki's S Edition Vitara Brezza is a celebration for being on sale for one year

The Suzuki Vitara Brezza is celebrating its first birthday in Mzansi with a special new model, the Vitara Brezza S-Edition, Briefly News reports.

Pricing for the model starts at R269 900 for the GL S-Edition 5MT and tops out at R286 900 for the 1.5 GL S-Edition 4AT. Designed to fit between the GL and GLX models, the S-Edition is an addition to the range and will be available with a choice of manual or automatic transmission.

