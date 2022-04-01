Tesla boss and founder Elon Musk opened his company's new manufacturing facility in Berlin, Germany

A video of the massive plant was posted on social media and has gone viral; the clip was taken with a drone and is one crazy ride

The plant cost R80 billion and the carmaker is hoping to build 500 000 vehicles at the plant annually

The plant is three square kilometres in area and it will be a combined electric battery manufacturing facility and car factory

A video of Tesla's new Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany has gone viral as the plant opened this week. Tesla boss Elon Musk cut the red ribbon and was present as the first 30 German customers received their cars.

Tesla breached a nett worth of $1 trillion late last year and the company is hoping the new factory will alleviate production issues at its plants in the United States and China.

An awesome video on social media showing the new Tesla Gigfactory in Grünheide has gone viral. The clip is shot with a drone and takes you to places that a normal camera can't, Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg reports.

Tesla is anticipating the new factory will build around half a million vehicles per year and the initial target of producing 2 000 vehicles in its few weeks is on track, CNBC reports. The reason for a plant in Europe is due to the high demand on the continent as many governments phase out out the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles and move towards electric vehicles.

Production at Tesla's Chinese Gigafactory was temporarily shut down due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. The company has two Gigafactories in the US.

Source: Briefly News