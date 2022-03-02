Luxury car buyers in Mzansi clearly aren't feeling any financial pinch after the latest sales numbers were released for February 2022

Porsche had a great month while Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bentley all sold more than five cars in February, despite starting prices from the carmakers costing over R1 million

The new vehicle market continued to surge ahead during February, recording its best sales month since March last year

February new vehicle sales grew 18.4% compared to February 2021 to 44 229 units, a performance approaching volumes realised during the second half of 2019

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

There was good news to take from the new car sales and vehicle export data in February 2022. Local new vehicle sales last month saw 44 229 units registered, an increase of 6 860 units, or 18,4%, from the number of vehicles sold in February 2021.

Export sales, encouragingly, also recorded an increase of 3 590 units, or 12,3%, to 32 867 units in February 2022 compared to the 29 277 vehicles exported in February 2021. Light commercial vehicles were up 9.4% to 12 290 units compared to February last year. Some of the best-selling cars were from brands like Toyota, Suzuki, Isuzu, Volkswagen and Renault.

Porsche and Bentley both had strong sales in February 2022. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

If we turn our attention to the upper end of the market, the ultra-luxurious brands that many celebrities own, those sales figures make for interesting reading.

According to In4Ride, the luxury car sector produced impressive sales numbers last month from brands such as Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bentley. Interestingly, their product offerings in Mzansi may not be as wide as other manufacturers but German carmaker Porsche was still able to sell over 150 cars, despite only having seven model ranges.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans have a lot on our plate at the moment as the economy deals with the ripple effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has negative consequences for the rand, oil prices, food prices, financial markets, as well as potential earlier and bigger interest rate hikes by the South African Reserve Bank, according to Naaamsa.

However, judging by February's lux car sales figures, the elite didn't feel the effects of the several external factors despite the cheapest car from the brands listed below being priced from R1 million.

Here are the best-selling luxury cars in Mzansi for February 2022:

1. Porsche - 154

2. Lamborghini - 6

3. Scuderia (Ferrari) - 6

4. Bentley - 3

Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs strike new deal, more cars and logo added to Amakhosis' shirt

Two of South Africa's strongest brands have reinforced their partnership by updating their deal with Toyota, increasing its Kaizer Chiefs fleet by 10 more vehicles, Briefly News reports.

The Japanese carmaker's logo will feature on the left sleeve of the kit and will either be black, gold or white – depending on the colour of the shirt.

The team will start wearing the newly-branded jerseys from 26 February when they take on Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership clash, all branded in the famous gold and black colours. The vehicles include Hiace Ses’fikiles, panel vans, Hilux bakkies, Fortuners, RAV4s, Corolla Cross models and a Land Cruiser 300. Toyota has been Chiefs' official vehicle supplier since 2017.

Source: Briefly News