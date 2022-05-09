An Australian content creator, Supercarblondie , shared a video of a Rolls-Royce 103EX, a vision car set to be sold in the future

The car which is driven by artificial intelligence has a shape that makes it look like a vehicle from a space movie

Many people who reacted to the video said that they do not think they would like to have a self-driven car just yet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman, Supercarblondie, who is very much interested in cars and their making has stirred reactions on social media.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman drove what she termed a futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX. It should be noted that the vehicle is not yet in public production.

The car is the first vision car of Rolls Royce. Photo source: TikTok/@supercarblondie

Source: UGC

Futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX is self-driven

The car is built in such a way that makes it look like a space shift. One interesting thing about it is that it is self-driven.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

As common with Rolls-Royce cars, 103EX came with a bespoke umbrella. At the side of the car is a compartment that handles all the luggage.

On its website, Rolls-Royce said:

"Rolls-Royce 103EX is our first ever vision vehicle, and embodies just one of the endless possibilities that awaits. A personalized icon for the future, providing a sanctuary of calm in an ever-faster world."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 5 million views with thousands of comments.

Mitchell L Kay said:

"Not built for the roads I be driving on."

gmia21 said:

"I wouldn’t want a car controlled by anyone but me, PERIOD!"

toluode said:

"I know I don't have the money but I don't want it."

jaldon_edas said:

"@lynseyrowe8 if this is what cars are going to look like I'm quitting driving."

NBA_LATEST said:

"mmmh! I wonder who comes up with these designs."

Janet Bless said:

"Looks like I won't be buying a Rolls Royce when I'm 56."

Mercedes AMG joins forces with will.i.am to build insane bespoke car

In more car news, Briefly News previously reported that Mercedes-AMG and multi-platinum American rapper, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist, will.i.am ((born William James Adams Jr), have come together once again to create a project that has a legacy of good intentions.

A bespoke vehicle called "The Flip" made its debut at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami last Sunday with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in attendance too. The model is based on Mercedes-AMG's GT 4-door coupé.

Source: Briefly News