Woman Shows Off Impressive Self Driving Rolls Royce, Mzansi Convinced She's Living In The Future
Woman Shows Off Impressive Self Driving Rolls Royce, Mzansi Convinced She's Living In The Future

by  Briefly Team Naomi Kobbie
  • An Australian content creator, Supercarblondie, shared a video of a Rolls-Royce 103EX, a vision car set to be sold in the future
  • The car which is driven by artificial intelligence has a shape that makes it look like a vehicle from a space movie
  • Many people who reacted to the video said that they do not think they would like to have a self-driven car just yet

A woman, Supercarblondie, who is very much interested in cars and their making has stirred reactions on social media.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman drove what she termed a futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX. It should be noted that the vehicle is not yet in public production.

Many people said that they are scared of owning it.
The car is the first vision car of Rolls Royce. Photo source: TikTok/@supercarblondie
Futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX is self-driven

The car is built in such a way that makes it look like a space shift. One interesting thing about it is that it is self-driven.

As common with Rolls-Royce cars, 103EX came with a bespoke umbrella. At the side of the car is a compartment that handles all the luggage.

On its website, Rolls-Royce said:

"Rolls-Royce 103EX is our first ever vision vehicle, and embodies just one of the endless possibilities that awaits. A personalized icon for the future, providing a sanctuary of calm in an ever-faster world."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 5 million views with thousands of comments.

Mitchell L Kay said:

"Not built for the roads I be driving on."

gmia21 said:

"I wouldn’t want a car controlled by anyone but me, PERIOD!"

toluode said:

"I know I don't have the money but I don't want it."

jaldon_edas said:

"@lynseyrowe8 if this is what cars are going to look like I'm quitting driving."

NBA_LATEST said:

"mmmh! I wonder who comes up with these designs."

Janet Bless said:

"Looks like I won't be buying a Rolls Royce when I'm 56."

Mercedes AMG joins forces with will.i.am to build insane bespoke car

In more car news, Briefly News previously reported that Mercedes-AMG and multi-platinum American rapper, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist, will.i.am ((born William James Adams Jr), have come together once again to create a project that has a legacy of good intentions.

A bespoke vehicle called "The Flip" made its debut at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami last Sunday with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in attendance too. The model is based on Mercedes-AMG's GT 4-door coupé.

