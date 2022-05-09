Woman Shows Off Impressive Self Driving Rolls Royce, Mzansi Convinced She's Living In The Future
- An Australian content creator, Supercarblondie, shared a video of a Rolls-Royce 103EX, a vision car set to be sold in the future
- The car which is driven by artificial intelligence has a shape that makes it look like a vehicle from a space movie
- Many people who reacted to the video said that they do not think they would like to have a self-driven car just yet
A woman, Supercarblondie, who is very much interested in cars and their making has stirred reactions on social media.
In a video shared on TikTok, the woman drove what she termed a futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX. It should be noted that the vehicle is not yet in public production.
Futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX is self-driven
The car is built in such a way that makes it look like a space shift. One interesting thing about it is that it is self-driven.
As common with Rolls-Royce cars, 103EX came with a bespoke umbrella. At the side of the car is a compartment that handles all the luggage.
On its website, Rolls-Royce said:
"Rolls-Royce 103EX is our first ever vision vehicle, and embodies just one of the endless possibilities that awaits. A personalized icon for the future, providing a sanctuary of calm in an ever-faster world."
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 5 million views with thousands of comments.
Mitchell L Kay said:
"Not built for the roads I be driving on."
gmia21 said:
"I wouldn’t want a car controlled by anyone but me, PERIOD!"
toluode said:
"I know I don't have the money but I don't want it."
jaldon_edas said:
"@lynseyrowe8 if this is what cars are going to look like I'm quitting driving."
NBA_LATEST said:
"mmmh! I wonder who comes up with these designs."
Janet Bless said:
"Looks like I won't be buying a Rolls Royce when I'm 56."
Mercedes AMG joins forces with will.i.am to build insane bespoke car
In more car news, Briefly News previously reported that Mercedes-AMG and multi-platinum American rapper, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist, will.i.am ((born William James Adams Jr), have come together once again to create a project that has a legacy of good intentions.
A bespoke vehicle called "The Flip" made its debut at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami last Sunday with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in attendance too. The model is based on Mercedes-AMG's GT 4-door coupé.
