Who is Mfesane Bhekizulu? Biography, age, family, arrested, net worth

Major Mfesane Bhekizulu is a well-recognized entrepreneur, media face, and internet personality from South Africa. However, he was pushed into the limelight in May 2022 after the murder of his girlfriend named, Namhla Mtwa. The police have been under immense pressure to act on information released on social media relating to the case.

According to the viral pictures, Mtwa has scars on her cheekbone, face, thighs, wrist, and other locations. One of the eyes was inflamed. Photo: @Namhla (modified by author)

Namhla died on April 21, 2022, after being shot nine times in her car while driving to her home. This led to Mfesane Bhekizulu being suspected, as he was the only one who used to stay with her. However, he insists he did not kill his girlfriend and that he is being framed.

Mfesane Bhekizulu’s profiles & bio

Full Name Major Mfesane Bhekizulu Year of Birth 1981 Age 41 years (2022) Profession Entrepreneur and internet personality Birth Place South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Alma Mater Private School Qualification Graduate Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Gender Male Sexual Orientation Straight Height 5′ 8″ Weight 65 kg Net worth $1 million (approx.)

How old is Mfesane Bhekizulu?

The South African businessman was born in 1981. As of November 2022, Mfesane Bhekizulu's age is 41 years.

What happened to Major Bhekizulu?

The Eastern Cape businessman has denied being involved in the murder of his girlfriend, Singwa Namhla Mtwa. Mtwa, a 35-year-old OR Tambo municipal employee, was shot nine times in her car after arriving at her Mthatha house in Sidwadwa on April 21. She was found dead at the site with gunshot wounds to her upper torso, and now people are curious to know about him after he was suspected of murdering his girlfriend.

The Eastern Cape businessman has denied being involved in the murder of his girlfriend, Singwa Namhla Mtwa. Photo: @Namhla (modified by author)

Why was Mfesane Bhekizulu arrested?

Mfesane was arrested following the murder allegations, but he denied any involvement in the murder of Singwa Namhla Mtwa. However, there were communications allegedly sent from Mfesane to Mtwa about her desire to end their rough relationship.

That was not the only murder case he was charged with. In September 2018, Mfesane was apprehended for allegedly shooting and killing Mxolisi Mthunjwa, his representative, on August 11 and severely wounding another, Thmebela Somana.

Who was Namhla's boyfriend?

Bhekizulu also became the suspect after Namhla's sister, Sanga Nozintaba, shared a series of screenshots of chats and bruises of Mtwa that she got from her boyfriend. It is evident that Major Bhekizulu was abusive and used to beat her for no particular reason. That, together with other allegations, is making netizens on social media accuse Mfesane of murder.

How was Namhla killed?

The 35-year-old was shot dead outside her home on April 21, 2022, in a suspected gender-based attack. The killer pumped nine bullets into her body, even after she had given her last breath.

What is Mfesane Bhekizulu's net worth?

Bhekizulu's net worth is estimated at $1m-$2 million as of 2022. He makes money from his vast business and other means. He lives a lavish lifestyle, driving a branded automobile, among other high-end accessories he owns.

Bhekizulu was pushed into the limelight in May 2022 after the murder of his girlfriend, Namhla Mtwa. Photo: @Namhla (modified by author)

Above is Mfesane Bhekizulu's biography and everything else you need to know. As everyone knows, he was in a relationship with Namhla Mtwa, who was working as an accountant. The couple was in a relationship until she was shot and died on the spot. Mtwa's family say they are still waiting for justice for their loved one.

