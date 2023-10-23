An adorable toddler was recorded making himself baby formula and the video was shared on TikTok

Thousands of people were impressed with the kid's fine motor skills as he carefully mixed the milk in a bottle

The tiny tot's independence had viewers praising the parents for allowing him to explore and learn responsibility

A video of a toddler preparing formula trended. Image: @motlhuditshiamiso

Source: TikTok

Videos of children curious about the world and exploring are always a hit on social media.

Recently, a cute kid was caught on camera whipping up baby formula all by himself. The video of the kiddo was shared on the TikTok account @motlhuditshiamiso and gathered 148,000 views.

Baby formula video wows netizens

Netizens watched in awe as the munchkin, scooped the milk and mixed it with the water in his bottle. His precision skills are so on point like he has lots of experience.

Toddler cognitive development

According to child experts, safe exploring and playtime are fundamental components of cognitive development in toddlers. Toddlers thrive in their learning when they are genuinely engaged in an activity, making it advantageous to allow them to take the lead in their playtime.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers praise toddler's parents

TikTok users were floored by the mini-masterchef's independence. They gave kudos to the parents for encouraging the kid’s adventures.

See some of the comments below:

@mphiweyinkosi_mseleku said:

"He must go look for a job this one tomorrow morning. "

@decadencescents commented:

"Big man fixing his drink of choice."

@sgidimakeke posted:

"Lil man dashing for himself."

@khethelob mentioned:

"True meaning of 'if you want things done right you must do it yourself'."

@mankesi added:

"He might be a baby but he'll always be there for his mommy, help her and love her unconditionally. You're so blessed mommy."

@sphiwe_365 wrote:

"I have respect for his parents. They taught him how to be responsible and not to rely on others, wow."

@blackchick040 said:

"Vele I came to this world alone."

@mamzo678 suggested:

"Get him an ID so that he can apply for his own house. He's independent now. "

