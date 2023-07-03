A child's mischief ended with him close to tears after his mischief ended in a disaster only his guardians could fix

One video shows how the kid was in an uncomfortable position after misusing a cable tie he'd found

Mzansi peeps thought it was hilarious to see how a grandmother had to deal with the results of his child's shenanigans

One child regretted playing with a cable tie. The kids seemed worried when his mom tried to help him.

A TikTok Video shows a child had a cable tied to his neck, and his parents had to step in. Image: @mphomampane0

Source: TikTok

The video of the child received over 15,000 likes and over 300 000 views. There were hundreds of comments from people who found the child's predicament funny.

Child appears close to tears in TikTok video after playtime backfires

A video by @mphomampane0 shows a young boy with a cable tie around his neck. His minder tried her best to cut it off, but it was too tight. Watch the video below to see the boy's worried expression.

South Africans laugh at the little boy after his mom helps him

People enjoy watching funny videos of children in funny situations. While many found it hilarious, some realized that the child was actually in a very dangerous position thanks to the household hazard. Read people's comments below.

MrsCow said:

"He saw his life flashing right in front of him."

Laphowza laughed:

"Reminding me of my twins."

Malume added:

"This could have turned out bad."

jabbaman was mortified:

"You guys realized that few pulls of that cable tire he cud have died."

Zee_758 joked:

"And after that you get a hiding."

