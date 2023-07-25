Minnie Dlamini blew Mzansi's mins away when she shared pictures of the stunning dress she rocked at the KZN Film and TV awards

The seasoned South African media personality and actress showed off her stunning hourglass figure in an elegant gown

Social media users who usually drag The Honeymoon actress over her looks reacted to the post with sweet comments

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Minnie Dlamini is the girl she thinks she is. The stunner stepped out looking like a million dollars to attend the KZN Film and TV awards.

Minnie Dlamini showed off her curves in a stunning gown. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie who was one of the elegant event's hosts oozed elegance in a stunning maxi dress with some gold detail.

Minnie Dlamini stuns in elegant dress at the KZN Film and TV awards

One thing about Minnie Dlamini, when she is attending important events, is that she always dresses to kill. The star ate and left no crumbs when she stepped out for the just-ended Simon "Mabhunu" Sabela KZN Film & Television awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The actress who was also the host of the glamorous event oozed elegance in the stunning dress with some gold detail. Designed by top local designer Ryan Keys from Keys Fashion shared the stunning snaps on her social media pages. She wrote:

"Hosted the 10th Annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film & TV Awards."

That was not the only outfit that Minnie rocked at the event. The star also made a fashion statement with a beautiful white gown with feather detail. She posted the stunning snaps on her Instagram page.

Mzansi can't get enough of Minnie Dlamini's elegance

Social media users agreed that Minnie Dlamini understood the assignment at the event. Everyone loved the star's looks.

@uThembisa said:

"The embellishment on this dress , absolutely stunning … the sleeves could’ve stayed on the sowing table but the dress itself is absolutely gorgeous!"

@Lezothi_T wrote:

"I'm obsessed with this dress , you look gorgeous mommy."

Thembi Nyandeni wins Best Supporting Actress at KZN Film and TV Awards, Mzansi delighted by her presence

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a beloved South African actress won an award at the KZN Film and Television Awards. Thembi Nyandeni was awarded for her hard work on a South African show.

The actress whose work was recognised at the award event where they were celebrating 10 years of the "Simon Mabunu" Awards. Thembi Nyandeni walked to the carpet before winning for the night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News