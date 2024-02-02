TV personality and entrepreneur Amanda du-Pont is currently on her Maldives vacation at Alila Kothaifaru

The former Skeem Saam star posted some heated pictures that had people talking and gushing over her

Amanda du-Pont also debuted a new hairstyle, a blonde wavy weave and a hairstylist Lazaros Sumbane told Briefly News how to achieve that look

Amanda Du-Pont is currently on vacation in the Maldives in Alila Kothaifaru.

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont has shared some stunning pictures from her vacation on the beachy islands of Alila Kothaifaru in Maldives.

Amanda du-Pont goes on vacay

Former Skeem Saam actress Amanda du-Pont shared sizzling pictures from her Maldives holiday. Earlier this week, Amanda activated her vacation mode and did not reveal where she was headed.

Fans were surprised by a picture of Amanda posing in her Dior swimsuit. In another post, she took a mirror selfie exposing her fire physique.

In her follow-up posts, Amanda is seen wearing a black dress and said people should stop sending her work emails.

In her latest picture, she is wearing a brown two-piece swimsuit.

Amanda's hairstyle takes centre stage

Amanda du-Pont also debuted a new hairstyle, a blonde wavy weave that brings out her beauty. She is known for her curly hairdo, and Amanda also always has her natural hair.

Her blonde weave had people gushing. Briefly News got into contact with a hairstylist, Lazaros Sumbane, who shed light on quality weave management.

"To maintain quality weaves, you need to do treatment and wash it often. Make sure that your hair is moist and not dry. Do not use too much heat on your hair; just do the treatment once every three to four weeks."

Lazaros said if you overdo it, the hair will lose its chemicals, hence hindering the quality.

Fans gushed over Amanda:

pinkystacy:

"The hair is doing wonders."

kay-yarms:

"Go easy on us, please."

teekay_babie:

"I just like the way you show us how life is supposed to be. Thank you."

ziin_entertainment_company:

"Yo, Amanda you are so beautiful. I bet that @lelive.africa is flying off the store shelf."

maseya:

"My girl is on fire."

