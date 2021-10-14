4 Pics of Sarah Langa's Epic Holiday in the Maldives: "Sun Kissed Goddess"

Social media influencer Sarah Langa looked absolutely stunning during her recent posh vacation in the Maldives

The stunner shared pics of herself enjoying the sun and coconut water during her much-needed holiday

Sarah's followers took to her comment section to praise her for looking amazing in the snaps she took during the lit vacay

Sarah Langa is absolutely stunning. The social media influencer looked ravishing in her swimsuits when she was holidaying in Maldives recently.

Sarah Langa was on holiday in the Maldives. Image: @sarahlanga

The stunner posted beautiful snaps of her lit vacay since her arrival in Maldives, according to TshisaLIVE. She was sipping on coconut water and enjoying the sun during her posh getaway.

Briefly News took to her official Instagram account and compiled some of the snaps she took when she was relaxing in the holiday destination. Check out some of the snaps below:

1. Sipping on coconut water

2. Enjoying a bit of sea breeze and the sun

3. Posing for the pics under beautiful palm trees

4. Luxury waterside villas in Maldives

The stunner's followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her posts. Check out some of their comments below:

ugochi_peace_3 said:

"Beautiful dear what’s the name of this place."

nf_za wrote:

"Groovy! Lovely hanging with you in paradise."

_mahlatseee commented:

"Living it up."

jenniferbala wrote:

"Sun kissed goddess!"

ricardomarcusk said:

"That tropical tan."

livinginspired__ added:

"Just MAGNIFICENT, ALWAYS!!!!!!"

