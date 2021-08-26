Lamiez Holworthy Is Living It Up in the Maldives: "From Pirara to Maldives"

Metro FM presenter and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy and her hubby are living it up in the Maldives

The stunning Live AMP host posted snaps of herself and Khuli Chana enjoying their holiday in the beautiful country with crystal clear waters

Lamiez and the rapper took their baecation a few days back and she has been sharing snaps of their vacay ever since they landed in the country

Lamiez Holworthy is currently living it up in the Maldives. She is on baecation with her rapper hubby, Khuli Chana.

The Metro FM presenter took to social media to share stunning pics of herself while enjoying her holiday in a posh water villa. The Live AMP presenter served Mzansi soft life goals with the crystal clear waters that appear on every snap she posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram a few days ago, Lamiez posted snaps of herself and Khuli from the day they were at the airport leaving Mzansi.

The Pretoria-born stunner also shared snaps of herself while enjoying cocktails in the Maldives.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions from her fans who commented on the pic she shared on Twitter. Check out what they said below:

@Millie_Tlatsi said:

"Eish Hai maan opila maan. You look stunning as always, have an awesome vacay and enjoy it."

@EliasMan_L commented:

"From Pirara to Maldives."

@Cellular_Jnr wrote:

"Nice life problems... Niphila kamnandi yazi."

@missZar25 said:

"I'm here for all of this hunny."

@M01Mrs said:

"My daughter’s rich Aunty."

@MosheSeemela added:

"You got swag Lady."

Lamiez Holworthy encourages Khuli Chana to go back to school

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that Lamiez Holworthy proved again that she's more than just a wife to her rapper hubby, Khuli Chana. The Metro FM presenter encouraged the Buyile hitmaker to go back to school after leaving it over ten years ago. Khuli took to social media a few days ago to share that he has enrolled at AFDA, a film, arts and television school.

The talented musician thanked Lamiez for encouraging him to return to school and for her continued support. The star said he's repositioning and recreating his brand because his tune Buyile is deeper than a song to him.

"It’s not easy but I’m determined TO WIN!! Thank you Wame, @LamiezHolworthy for the encouragement. Thank you to the fans #Buyile is blowing UP!!!"

