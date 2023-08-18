Lady Zamar unleashed her inner siren and showed off her assets in a hot pink jumpsuit

She took the gorgeous snaps to her social media accounts, much to the pleasure of her followers

The social media reception was not so good as some users of the Sjava camp rained on her parade

Lady Zamar's pink, perfect pictures get trolled amid her social massacre after claiming to have been r*ped by Sjava. Images: @lady_zamar

Lady Zamar flaunted her body while clad in a hot pink jumpsuit that complimented her womanhood perfectly.

Lady Zamar posts 2 pink jumpsuit pictures online

She took to her two snaps to showing-off her curves on Instagram and Twitter with different captions.

On Twitter, she wrote:

"Hot and unbothered"

Check out the post below:

Tweeps tear Lady Zamar apart

While there were warm and positive responses from her admirers, some people who don't believe the talented musician's claims found a platform to address their suspicions about the Collide singer:

@BBK29_ confessed:

"I can see that Sjava indeed got burned with this hotness... His career is no more, everything got burned all because of HOT."

@sirr_clinty said:

"If you are unbothered, you couldn’t have included that word, it shows u are very much bothered."

@LinoZacklino750 was not impressed:

"There is something unappealing about you after u bafo aqanjelwa Amanda."

@SenzeniRichard asked:

"Unbothered kanjan, when you were explaining yourself not long ago?"

@UphakamaMeza explained:

"Use of the word "bothered" on a social media platform shows that you are actually bothered and you trying hard to convince the public that all is well."

@NtiwaneFrank sarcastically asked:

"Kahle wena. Are you not the very same @Lady_Zamar who was frustrated last month about the treatment you get from people on this App? You sorted it very fast, siyakubongela."

@FixSA10 needed clarity:

"Mara why did you want to end his career and his life? Can we hear your side of all this?"

Lady Zamar stands up to mental illness

In another Briefly News report, the Love Is Blind hitmaker opened up about dealing with mental disorders since the NPA withdrew her s*xual abuse charges against Indlifa star, Sjava.

She said she's dealing with her depression and PTSD with mental health workers since she's come out with the

Source: Briefly News