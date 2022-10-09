Tito Mboweni had the people of Mzansi blocking their eyes when he posted pictures of a breakfast pizza

While it is nothing new for Tito to eat something odd, the scrambled egg slapped on top of this pizza was next level

The people of Mzansi begged Tito to stop hurting their eyes with these outrageous meals that he continues to eat

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni decided to venture out and try a breakfast pizza. As perusal, Tito’s adventurous pallet had Mzansi citizens questioning his sanity.

Tito is loving living his best foodie life while on retirement. It seems, the more people throw shade, the shadier Tito’s meals get.

Taking to Twitter with snaps of his unusual pizza, Tito dubbed it “pizza ala Mboweni.” It looks like a pizza base loaded with everything someone would have on their breakfast plate.

“Visited a local eatery for a pizza ala Mboweni. ”

Mzansi citizen pleas with Tito to stop this nonsense

The people of SA are done with Tito and his strange meals. While some claimed to have tried a breakfast pizza and liked it, most were outraged by even the thought.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@EdS_888 said:

“How’s this a pizza-ala-Mboweni when it doesn’t have Lucky Star pilchards in its contents?”

@mbele_lnb said:

“Gov, are those scrambled eggs on a pizza”

@DREEZYLOUW said:

“This looks like a breakfast pizza from Panarotis. They taste so good ”

@TshepoTC11 said:

“This is playing with the food. Hayi you need a guardian. Ek se tymaa stop with your childish behavior.”

@_dantesinfern0 said:

SA citizens stress over another one of Tito Mboweni’s wild meals: Fried fish drowning in garnish and sauce

In related news, Briefly News reported that former finance minister Tito Mboweni sat down to enjoy himself some fried fish, raising the blood pressure of many Mzansi citizens.

Almost every time Tito posts a picture of food, actually, anything, it blows up on social media. The man has a wild pallet, that’s for sure.

Taking to Twitter with another one of his self-proclaimed foodie posts, Tito dropped several pictures of a dish he claimed to be deep fried fish.

