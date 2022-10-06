Tito Mboweni is living his best food life and giving the people of Mzansi slight heart attacks at the same time

Sitting down to eat some ‘deep fried fish’, Tito felt the need to share some pictures of his meal with SA

The people of Mzansi pray Tito finds a woman and fast, so they do not have to look at pictures of these odd meals anymore

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni sat down to enjoy himself some fried fish, raising the blood pressure of many Mzansi citizens.

Source: Twitter

Almost every time Tito posts a picture of food, actually, anything, it blows up on social media. The man has a wild pallet, that’s for sure.

Taking to Twitter with another one of his self-proclaimed foodie posts, Tito dropped several pictures of a dish he claimed to be deep fried fish.

Baba, isn’t deep fried fish meant to look crispy?

“Deep fried red Roman fish! ”

The people of Mzansi pray for a woman for Tito

My guy, this nonsense needs to stop. The people of Mzansi are stressed and feel getting a lady for Tito will put an end to his outrageous eating habits, lol. However, there were also some who claimed to have eaten this dish and really enjoyed it.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MthimkhuluSbo said:

“Please go to church, Minister you will find a nice aunty there she will also cook nice food for you, sir.”

@VusiSambo said:

“Is that a creamy fish makhani, Mr Mboweni? A personal fave of mine - especially if garnished with coriander leaves & basil

“Forget about the cook book deal I proposed the other day. We should now target a slot on the Food Channel. Live-cooking whilst live-tweeting”

@dewald_zyl said:

“I had this in Kenia on the sidewalk from a lady preparing red Roman Deep fried in a pot of oil, balanced in a wheelbarrow with fire. Best fish I ever had.”

@Tintsynyc said:

“I’m here for the garnish ”

@Qiniso__Thole said:

Source: Briefly News