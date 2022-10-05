So, it looks like the South African Police Service is now rolling in Mercedes G Wagon, much to Mzansi citizen's disgust

Popular Facebook page Bagged_Cars_Society shared a pic of a G Wagon with SAPS branding and plates that someone spotted

While some could not believe this was real, others wanted to know why police need such a fancy car that came out of taxpayers’ pockets

Nothing really is surprising in Mzansi anymore. However, that doesn’t mean citizens don’t get the feels when things crop up. Someone saw a lush Mercedes G Wagon with South African Police Service branding and plates, and they just could not believe it.

SAPS are apparently rolling in Mercedes G Wagons now, and it has Mzansi tripping. Image: Facebook / Bagged_Cars_Society

Source: Facebook

A Mercedes G Wagon goes for around R1.9 million and is not a car that just the average Joe rolls in. So, seeing SAPS cursing in one of these beauties had Mzansi citizens a little cheesed off.

Popular Facebook page Bagged_Cars_Society shared a picture of a boujee silver G Wagon with SAPS branding and plates.

“♂️not the police getting a G-wagon before me.”

The people of Mzansi cannot believe their eyes

Seeing this had people's blood boiling. It is no secret that the people of Mzansi have little to no faith in the SAPS. So, seeing them driving fancy cars just tipped them over the edge. SA is not okay with their tax money being used to give law enforcement a taste of the soft life.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Chilli Karabo said:

“That's our tax money, it's our car.”

Jeanie Hlonipha Sibuyi said:

“What a fancy car to be arrested in.”

Vinolia Mataboge said:

“That's a sticker written police....to cover up buying it with tax payers money.”

Michael Monarch said:

“Good step by government considering the fact that G wagons are fuel efficient ”

Sipho Mpho Mthimunye said:

“Who bought this car and with who's money?????”

Video of SAPS officers chasing young woman evokes some hilarious responses from the people of Mzansi

