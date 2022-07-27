South Africa’s former finance minister Tito Mboweni has people glued to his social media accounts to see what concoction he is going to cook up next. The people of Mzansi are surprised he hasn’t been admitted to the hospital for food poisoning because some of his dishes are catastrophic.

Tito Mboweni never fails to amuse the people of Mzansi with the food he cooks up and shares on social media. Image: Twitter / Tito Mboweni

Deciding to retire from politics meant that Tito would have a lot of time on his hands. So, he decided to give cooking a go and get on the socials with the youth of Mzansi.

Tito has kept peeps on their toes with his dishes. Here are just a few of the times he has people with wide eyes looking at the meal he cooked up:

Mboweni gets tongues wagging with fishy Christmas dinner: “Mara this is not the South African tradition”

Mboweni took to social media to share a photo of a snack he prepared for himself after Christmas lunch, which was apparently served too early.

The meal in question comprises one of the politicians’ go-to ingredients, Lucky Star pilchards. He also tagged the brand on the post.

The tweet, which had a lot of peeps talking and laughing, reads:

“Christmas luncheon was a bit early. So what about a snack to round off the year 2021! The now well-known. @LuckyStarSA (Merry Christmas). “

Tito Mboweni has South Africans cracking jokes after drowning a chicken braai pack in a pot, again

Mzansi's favourite questionable amateur chef, Tito Mboweni was back to his culinary antics once again. This time a chicken braai pack was his main ingredient of choice.

He shared images on Twitter showing the numerous chicken pieces placed in a pot filled with water. According to the retired politician, this method is called ‘poaching’ the chicken.

Tito Mboweni has SA busting with laughter after sharing failed attempt at cooking turkey: “it got tougher”

Mzansi’s favourite retired politician, Tito Mboweni took to social media to share his cooking flop when he attempted to prepare a turkey a few years back.

Many people know that cooking a turkey isn’t really straightforward and meticulous attention is needed to ensure it comes out soft and tasty. However, an unknowing Mboweni thought popping into a pot to boil would do the trick – boy was he wrong, LOL.

Tito Mboweni feeling rather unconfident after trying to make a lamb stew, SA feels it’s more a “carrot stew”

Cooking isn’t for everyone. Former finance minister Tito Mboweni tried to make a lamb stew that turned out to be a pool party for 3kgs of carrots, LOL!

Taking to Twitter with another one of his attempts to make a hearty home meal, Tito shared that his lamb stew did not come out as he expected. Our main man could not have added more carrots if he tried.

“Trying my best to make a lamb stew. Not looking promising!”

Tito Mboweni is back in the kitchen, Mzansi split as some claim former finance minister’s cooking is improving

Tito Mboweni loves cooking, and he makes it a well-known fact among South Africans. Those who follow Tito Mboweni on social media are familiar with his regular cooking content.

South Africans are not shy to criticize the former finance ministers cooking. Tito Mboweni is never taken aback as he continues to share his kitchen creations.

Tito Mboweni shared his concoction on Twitter as the former minister cook what looked like a stew. While most remained firm in their criticism of Tito Mboweni's cooking, some were kind this time around as they saw some improvement in his cooking.

