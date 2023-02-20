Former finance minister Tito Mboweni left many facepalming after asking white citizens to join the ruling party

He also said that the African National Congress (ANC) did not fight against white people but against the apartheid system

Reacting to Mboweni’s remarks, many said the ruling party is too corrupt and does not have any good qualities

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Tito Mboweni is facing major backlash on social media after asking white South Africans to join the African National Congress (ANC).

Mboweni took to social media to pose a controversial question to South Africans and left tongues wagging. He questioned why the majority of white South Africans were “not non-racial”, raising many eyebrows.

In his Twitter post, the former minister said:

“I ask this question fully cognisant of the avalanche of negative responses.”

Mboweni said the ruling party did not previously fight against white people but against the apartheid system. He added that the ANC’s basic principles were to create a non-racial, non-ethnic, non-sexist and democratic SA.

Mzansi divided over Tito Mboweni’s comments

@paddiclay said:

“Amazing - The greatest disappointment ‘non-racial’ people had was to find the ANC perpetuating racial classification and racist laws under the new constitution post ‘94.”

@CindyDeutsc commented:

“I left because of the corruption, increasing tribalism and the increasingly obvious anti whitey undercurrent.”

@RyanJohnson_007 added:

“I have voted in every election for the ANC since the very first free and fair elections in 1994 and next year will be the first time that I won't the ANC has betrayed my trust and the wanton graft and corruption must be stopped if it means putting a coalition into power so be it.”

Ace Magashule calls for unity within ANC

Meanwhile, the former minister’s remarks came after former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule called for party members to forgive former president Jacob Zuma as they forgave apartheid president FW De Klerk.

According to TimesLIVE, he also called for party members to unite and rid the party of factionalism.

War over cadre deployment: DA wants it scrapped but Lamola vows it’s here to stay

Briefly News also reported that Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola burst the DA’s bubble when he closed the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona.

The minister declared that the African National Congress (ANC) would keep implementing its policy on cadre deployment at South Africa’s state-owned entities.

Lomala’s words are in stark contrast to what the DA wants. The ANC and the opposition party have been at odds with the DA turning to the courts to declare cadre deployment unconstitutional.

