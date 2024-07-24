The South African media personality Mohale Motaung trended on social media recently

The reality TV star and model shared a clip of himself dancing with an elephant on TikTok

Many netizens flooded his comment section with complimentary messages

Mohale Motaung was dancing with elephants. Image: @mohale_77

The South African model and media personality Mohale Motaung has made headlines on social media regarding a recent video of him.

Clip of Mohale dancing with elephants goes viral

The reality TV star became the talk of the town shortly after news of him receiving the R75K Covid-19 grant from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Recently, the former MTV Shuga star shared a video of himself having a good time with Elephants, and he also shared that he was teaching them some new dance moves on his TikTok page.

He wrote:

"Teaching an elephant some fresh dance moves! I mean, it's only fitting - I'm the best dancer, after all! #elephant #explore."

Watch the video below:

The star also posted the clip on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"Sunday Funday with my elephant squad! Last frame: Teaching an elephant some fresh dance moves! I mean, it’s only fitting - I’m the best dancer, after all!"

See the post below:

Fans react to Mohale's video

Many fans and followers of the star reacted to the video of him dancing with elephants. See some of the comments below:

honey.mtyali wrote:

"Elephants are so cuuute omgg."

AmeraNgobs said:

"She's a true south African a dancer."

Irene replied:

"Clever elephant."

Halala Kubheka shared:

"Elephants are the cutest yoh."

kgalalelo_moala commented:

"I see you have enjoyed yourself its vital soooo therapeutic."

unacleaningservices mentioned:

"Yes wena elephant show them."

Musa Khawula claims Mohale scammed Somizi with marriage

In related news, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula had shown Mohale Motaung flames in the latest episode of his YouTube show called The Pope of Pop Culture. The blogger accused Mohale of trying to scam his ex-husband, Somizi Mhlongo, with a fake marriage.

In a video shared by @ThisIsColbert, Musa tore Mohale apart, claiming he downgraded from his lavish lifestyle, which Somizi allegedly funded while they were still together. Khawula added that Motaung now lives in a shady apartment and is broke.

