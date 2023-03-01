David Mabuza is no longer the deputy president of South Africa after resigning as a member of parliament

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majondina confined that the former second-in-command handed in his registration on Tuesday, 28 February

Mabuza's resignation has ignited speculation that a reshuffling of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet will soon follow

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - David Mabuza has resigned as a Member of Parliament, effectively ending his term as Deputy President of South Africa.

South Africa is currently without a deputy President after David Mabuza resigns as a Member of Parliament. Image: RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

The chip whip of the African National Congress (ANC), Pemmy Majondina confirmed that Mabuza handed in his letter of resignation to Parliament on Tuesday, 28 February, News24 reported.

Mabuza's resignation means that the nation is currently without a deputy president until someone else is sworn in.

David Mabuza indicated his desire to resign as Deputy President before the end of 2022

Mabuza previously indicated his intentions to give up the position of President Cyril Ramaphosa's right hand toward the end of 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The ex-deputy claimed he decided to resign to make way for recently elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile to fill the position.

According to eNCA, Mabuza's resignation is being viewed as an indication that President Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

South African meet David Mabuza's resignation with speculation

The former deputy president's resignation has ignited speculation from South African who question if the nation still has a second-in-command.

Below are some comments:

@terzzm questioned:

"Does it mean we don't have a Deputy President?"

@CRangataJ claimed:

"The comments confuse me. He has long resigned. It’s just confirmed now."

@MosekwaTshikosi speculated:

I expect he'll be off shortly to that land where he got the de-poisoning treatment for a debriefing.

@iamTkMahwasane predicted:

"Enoch Godongwana will be the next deputy president. watch the space."

@LandOfBlackOuts accused:

"Mabuza is running to hide in Russia since he has been linked to a cartel involved in fleecing Eskom."

@Albert52029299 asked:

"Is this his resignation regarding Eskom?"

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanks David Mabuza for serving SA, Mzansi confused: “What service?”

In a related story, Brielfy News reported that after being raked over the coals by members of the National Assembly and Congress of Provinces, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally had the opportunity to respond to the State of the National debate.

In closing his response, President Ramaphosa took special care to bid farewell to the then-outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza.

The president ceremoniously raised his glass to the former DP and let out a simple but effective "Cheers, DP," as the crowd applauded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News