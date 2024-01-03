The August family will receive Mthobeli KCi August's remains today, 3 January 2024

The former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter died on 29 December 2023 in his Johannesburg home.

Mthobeli will rest on 6 January in the Eastern Cape at Wanderers Stadium in Adelaide.

The former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Mthobeli KCi August’s remains will arrive today. Image: Mthobeli KCi August

Source: Facebook

As the August family prepares to lay their son to rest, Mthobeli KCi August's remains will arrive on Wednesday, 3 January.

Mthobeli KCi's body to arrive at EC

Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Mthobeli KCi August's body will arrive today, 3 January 2024. The radio personality died on 29 December 2023 in his Johannesburg home.

In a statement, the radio station shared all the details about his funeral service, which is scheduled for 6 January in the Eastern Cape at Wanderers Stadium in Adelaide.

Those who cannot attend the funeral can watch the livestream on the Facebook page of Keith Ngesi Radio and also on their YouTube page.

Municipality extends heartfelt condolences

The municipality and its members expressed their heartfelt condolences to the August family.

“Premier Oscar Mabunyane, Executive mayor, Cllr Anele Ntsangani of Amathole District Municipality, and Mayor of Raymond Mhlaba Municipality Cllr Nomhle Sango have all extended their condolences and offered their support to the family.

“In partnership with friends all over the country and former Thubalethu High School students, the family is organising a dignified farewell for Mthobeli Casey August.”

Mzansi in disbelief over KCi's death

Reacting to the news of KCi's death, netizens expressed shock.

vuyiseka_stokwe:

"No this year took a lot from us, enough is enough."

siphokazisings:

"So sad."

kumalosma:

"Yooo ay this is too much now. We have lost too many people in such a short space of time. Condolences to the family."

bonnie_bloss:

"Haibo. My favourite radio presenter...May his soul rest in peace."

zikhonazie:

"No guy, is this true, I grew up listening to this guy on Umhlobo Wenene FM."

YFM’s DJ Mulo succumbs to cancer

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Hlungwani family confirmed the passing of former YFM DJ Nhlamulo 'DJ Mulo' Hlungwani.

The radio personality lost his life after battling with cancer on the morning of 16 December.

The family made the announcement through a statement on DJ Mulo's official Instagram page.

