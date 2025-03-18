Renowned producer and DJ Black Coffee was one of six individuals interested in buying Royal AM Football Club

The club was put up for sale by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to recover a R40 million tax debt owed by Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize

Other bidders included MK Party politician David "Mazolman" Skosana whose R15 million bid was unsuccessful

Grammy Award winner DJ Black Coffee is known for his taste for the finer things in life. Now the We Dance Again producer is eyeing a football club to add to his impressive portfolio of over 150,000 businesses in South Africa. Black Coffee is among the individuals who made a bid to acquire Royal AM Football Club.

The club, owned by businesswoman and socialite Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, was put up for auction by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to recover outstanding tax debts amounting to about R40 million.

Black Coffee makes a strong bid for Royal AM

Interested buyers were expected to submit their offers by Friday 14 March to SARS curator Jaco Venter. Sunday World reports that DJ Black Coffee made a strong bid for Royal AM Football Club although the exact value of his offer is undisclosed.

According to a report by SowetanLive, the winning bid was around R25 million which is slightly above the price SARS reportedly set for the club. However, the identity of the new owner remains undisclosed.

MK Party politician and former football administrator David "Mazolman" Skosana confirmed that his R15 million bid flopped.

Other individuals who bid for Royal AM

Apart from DJ Black Coffee and David Skosana, other individuals who made a bid for Royal AM are Joe Sibanyoni, an unnamed DRC businessman and a Greek businessman associated with Minister Gayton McKenzie.

The auction which took place on March 14, 2025, required bidders to submit offers between 8:00 AM and 1:00 PM, along with a refundable deposit of R1 million.

The sale was structured as a "going concern," meaning the new owner would assume all of Royal AM’s existing financial obligations.

These included a FIFA-imposed transfer ban due to a R15 million debt owed to former player Samir Nurković including R600,000 in unpaid wages to defender Ricardo Nascimento.

Beyond the outstanding debts, the new owner will have to contend with a court battle against the Democratic Alliance (DA). The political party is demanding that Royal AM repay a portion of the R27 million it received as sponsorship from Msunduzi Municipality.

Shaun "MaMkhize" Mkhize and her family remain mum

Meanwhile, Shauwn Mkhize and the Mpisane clan have yet to say anything regarding the auction of Royal AM by SARS.

The socialite and her family have kept a low profile on social media and avoided interviews since SARS launched an investigation into Shauwn Mkhize's taxes.

The last time MaMkhize publicly mentioned Royal AM on Instagram was when she addressed the payment scandal involving the club's players in a post.

