International award-winning DJ Black Coffee has opened up about the tragic plane accident which took place in 2024

His private jet hit turbulence en route to a gig in Mar Del Plata in Argentina leaving him injured

The star recently spoke about this during his 49th birthday dinner at a Black Foundation event in Johannesburg

Black Coffee spoke about the plane crash which left him injured. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee opened up about the tragic plane accident in 2024, which left him injured.

Black Coffee on the plane crash

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker was involved in a plane accident after his private jet hit turbulence en route to a gig in Mar Del Plata in Argentina.

The Black Foundation held an event in Johannesburg to launch the Black Coffee Music Academy. The event took place on 13 March 2025 at Luxx Sandhurst, in Johannesburg North.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I became a casualty, and believe I'm blessed the way I am to give back to our people," the musician said as quoted by Snl24.

Black Coffee spoke about the plane crash during his 49th birthday dinner. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Getty Images

Black Coffee speaks up for first time since accident

Taking to Instagram, Black Coffee thanked his supporters for respecting his privacy and allowing him time to heal.

"Thank you for respecting my privacy during a private and enlightening moment in my life. I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much-needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side. It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels, I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon.

"I’m thankful to the merciful God for giving me yet another chance. Announcement for the near future shows coming soon. Big Love, Black Coffee #Godsveryown"

R3million raised for Black Coffee Music Academy

One of the media personalities who attended the event, Anele Mdoda, revealed that they managed to raise over R3.1 million.

“A royal girl. I had this dress made a good 7 years ago, and last night was the first time I wore it for the @realblackcoffee foundation gala! What a night. Over 3,1 million raised going towards the Black Coffee Music Academy.”

Black Coffee's philanthropic ways continue to shine through. He revealed that the goal is to raise R25 million by the end of 2025.

At the time, the star said this was close to his heart. He told TshisaLIVE, “I am about to do a project that is close to my heart, which is a music college. We have started having meetings about that. We are going to start doing fundraising internationally in the places where I mostly perform. We are going to try to raise funds so that I can build the college,” he was quoted by the publication.

Anele Mdoda turns heads at Black Coffee's event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda wore a stunning black gown at DJ Black Coffee's fundraising event. Mdoda revealed that she had the dress made seven years ago and that this regal event was fitting for it.

Fans raved over Anele’s fashion glow-up, admiring her toned legs and confidence in flaunting her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News