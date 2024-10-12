In observance of World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2024, Briefly News has partnered with the South African Federation for Mental Health (SAFMH) to raise awareness about the importance of prioritizing mental health in the workplace. This year’s global theme, “It’s Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace,” aligns perfectly with the SAFMH’s mission to promote mental health and well-being.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

October is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Source: Original

As a news organization operating in a high-pressure environment, Briefly News understands firsthand the challenges that can impact mental health. By partnering with the SAFMH, we aim to contribute to a more supportive and inclusive workplace culture for all employees.

The SAFMH is calling on employers to implement policies that protect the mental health of their employees, manage stress effectively, and create mental health-friendly workplaces. Additionally, the organization emphasizes the importance of fair participation for individuals with mental health conditions, as outlined in South African laws and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News is committed to supporting these efforts by amplifying the SAFMH’s message and encouraging our readers to prioritize their mental well-being. We believe that a healthy and supportive workplace environment is essential for both individual and organizational success.

“At Briefly News, we understand firsthand the unique challenges of working in a fast-paced, remote newsroom environment. Mental health is a critical issue that affects us all, and we believe it’s essential to prioritize it in the workplace. Our partnership with the South African Federation for Mental Health is a testament to our commitment to supporting the mental well-being of our employees. By raising awareness and promoting healthy workplace practices, we aim to create a more supportive and inclusive environment for everyone,” shared Rianette Cluley, Managing Director & Chief Editor at Briefly News.

“We are so grateful to Briefly News for being open to this partnership and amplifying such an important message, especially since the global theme is ‘It’s Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace,’” says Michel’le Donnelly, Project Leader at the South African Federation for Mental Health.

About Briefly News:

Briefly News is a leading online news platform dedicated to delivering breaking news, in-depth analysis, and engaging content to South African readers. We are committed to providing reliable and unbiased information while fostering a positive impact on society. Through partnerships with organizations like the United Nations, we actively support initiatives related to sustainable development, human rights, and social justice.

About the South African Federation for Mental Health:

The South African Federation for Mental Health (SAFMH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting mental health awareness, advocacy, and support services in South Africa. We work tirelessly to reduce stigma, improve access to mental health care, and empower individuals living with mental health conditions. Through our partnerships with government agencies, healthcare providers, and community organizations, we strive to create a society that values and prioritizes mental well-being for all.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News