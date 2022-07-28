The River viewers have taken to social media to dish out their thoughts on Andile and Njabulo's open marriage

Peeps have been feeling the show's storyline, with many also lauding Beauty and Mlilo's love story

Fans of the popular telenovela have shared that they are not in support of Andile and Njabulo's decision to open their marriage to other people

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The River fans have shared their thoughts on Andile and Njabulo's marriage. Many said the decision to bring other people into their relationship will lead to divorce.

‘The River’ fans have shared that Andile and Njabulo will regret the decision to have an open marriage. Image: @1MagicTV.

Source: Twitter

It all started when Andile mentioned the idea that it would help spice up their marriage. Njabulo, played by Siyabonga Sepotokele was initially against the idea, but he later folded. Although the couple agreed to have transparency and discuss everything, peeps still feel it was a wrong move.

Twitter users have reacted to the storyline. Many said Andile, portrayed by the talented Lunga Mofokeng, will end up regretting coming up with the idea to have an open marriage.

@Sizzle_Diva commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Andile is gonna regret this open marriage thing #TheRiver1Magic."

@ranch_no said:

"Why are Andile & Njabulo comparing notes from their open marriage escapades? Sembi. #TheRiver1Magic"

@MsNubianMermaid added:

"The way I screamed out at that scene between Lekau and Andile at the office...haibo! Twas disrespectful to Njabulo haibo! #theRiver1magic."

@TuuyoleniJ noted:

"It’s going to end in Andile tears, first to catch feelings, first to mess up and first to regret. #TheRiver1Magic"

@ThobekaB120395 wrote:

"Andile is in love with Lekau and he doesn’t know it yet. That’s not an open relationship. He is cheating on Njabulo. #TheRiver1Magic."

Makhadzi shows support for Master KG amid 'Jerusalema' lawsuit drama: "God, please protect Master KG"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Master KG's hit single Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode has landed him in hot water again. The star was recently slapped with a lawsuit over the ownership of the song.

According to reports, Master KG played a small role in making the song, which was written and performed by Nomcebo and allegedly composed by Charmza.

The lawsuit news shot Master KG to the top of the Twitter trending lists. Peeps, including singer Makhadzi, rallied behind him under the hashtag #HandsOffMasterKG. According to ZAlebs, the Mjolo hitmaker took to her page to rave about how her man is a genius who has been creating bangers since landing on the music scene.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News