TikToker Chad Jones got his cool mother in on an amapiano dance challenge that has left peoples’ jaws gaping

The young man and his mom busted some proudly Mzansi dance moves that would have you thinking they were from SA

Mzansi peeps were blown away by the clip and let Chad and his momma know what a good job they did

Amapiano is a genre of music that can induce the groove in pretty much anyone. TikToker Chad Jones and his mom proved this in a recent dance clip they dropped on social media.

TikToker Chad Jones caught the attention of his Mznais fans with an amapiano dance number. Image: TikTok / Chad Jones

The people of Mzansi have been living on amapiano and now it has infected the world with its vibey groove and feel-good beats. TikToker Chad and his mom are witnesses to this.

TikToker Chad posted a clip of him and his hip momma dancing to an amapiano track as if their roots grew from the African continent.

The people of Mznasi caught wind of the lit clip and set it on fire

To say that the people of Mzansi are impressed is being modest. Peeps love what Chad and his cool mom did, and made it known in the comment section.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@Hlogi Mash said:

“Love it.”

@Mbarlz_mnc said:

“Your mom I so love the Jones♥️”

@Angel Token said:

“HHAAIIIBOO LET'S GOmom's getting better than you at this ”

@KingMontas05 said:

“I could watch youse all day keep on entertaining ”

Man teaches bae how to dance to afrobeats in cute video, peeps show the couple love: "Her smile is everything"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a good-looking bi-racial couple took to social media to share a cute video of themselves dancing, winning over the love of many SA online users.

They shared the video on the couple’s TikTok account with the handle @yoofiandjane, which shows the man giving her dance instructions using a funny voiceover. He guides his bae through the routine step by step, to which they both move to the Afrobeat tune.

Afrobeats (not to be confused with Afrobeat or Afroswing), also known as Afro-pop, Afro-fusion (also styled as Afropop and Afrofusion), is an umbrella term to describe popular music from West Africa and the diaspora that initially developed in Nigeria, Ghana, and the UK in the 2000s and 2010s.

