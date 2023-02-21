South Africa is moving forward with its war games, Excercise Mosi II, with Russia and China

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa says the multi-lateral military exercise shows that SA is going back on its neutral stance on Russia's war on Ukraine

Exercise Mosi II is being conducted during the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started on 24 February 2022

DURBAN - The South African Government has decided to host the Russian Federal Navy and China People's Liberation Army Navy as they participate in war games off the coast of Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

To the Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UASA), the move signifies the end of SA's supposed neutrality on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Ministry of Defence insists Exercise Mosi doesn't mean SA is abandoning neutrality on Russian-Ukraine war

However, the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans insist that despite hosting the war games, Exercise Mosi II, South Africa is not abandoning its neutrality on Russia's war on Ukraine, News24 reported.

The timing of the war games between Russia, China and South Africa is not lost on critics. The 10-day war games, which take place between 17 and 27 February, fall on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Durban residents protest war games between SA, Russia and China

As such, residents of Durban, together with UKSA, took to the streets on Saturday, 19 February to protest Exercise Mosi II.

A representative from UASA, Katya Fedkina, said the protest was to oppose the war games in their entirety.

For Fedkina, Exercise Mosi II not only condones Russia's actions in Ukraine, but is a waste of money for a country that could use the funds to address the energy crisis and ongoing floods affecting many areas in SA, TimesLIVE reported.

UASA has called on the South African government to call off Exercise Mosi II and condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the commander-in-chief of South Africa's armed forces, will officiate Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay on Tuesday, 21 February.

A Russian warship is heading to Richards Bay to participate in the event.

Citizens divided by SA's continued involvement with Russia

While some South Africans stand by South Africa's involvement with Russia, others are slamming the government for not condemning the Russian-Ukraine war.

Below are some comments:

@aubreyaphane asked:

"I wonder who is paying for these stupid things."

@PieterB33943107 questioned

"Did they budget for it, or are the Russians paying?"

@PaulaKernan said:

"One feels in one's bones that none of this is going to end well. It's ill-advised to play any sort of 'games' with the likes of the Chinese and Russians."

@RHULANIOSBORN claimed:

"South Africa is a member of BRICS together with Russia, let that sink into your minds. There's no history of a Russian colony in Africa. Russia is us and we are Russia."

@Mza_Nsi_Kid accused:

"ANC wants these criminal states to interfere in the next SA elections and guarantee ANC wins."

@TheLastBorn0101 added:

"Bunch of clueless fools. Idiots. Why didn't they do the same last year when SA held drills with US? The US unlawfully, and deceitfully invaded Iraq, Libya, Syria etc. Zimbabwe is still under US's nonsensical sanctions."

